Seniors of 2022 all over the world have had a college or high school experience they hope no one else has to replicate. For hundreds of students in Northern New Mexico, the years of pandemic schooling — remote, mask-wearing, socially distanced — ended in a burst of flames as wildfire consumed their communities.
Yet they persevered and can be proud of their many accomplishments. College and university students started the celebrations with their commencement ceremonies, goals reached despite the obstacles.
At the Institute for American Indian Arts on May 14, the school celebrated its first in-person ceremony in three years, with graduates earning 30 MFAs, 55 BFAs, 11 associates degrees and 15 certificates. Over at Santa Fe Community College, another in-person graduation was taking place May 14, with hundreds of graduates thrilled to have completed a portion of their educational journey and to be celebrating together with classmates, family and friends. On Saturday, graduating seniors from St. John’s College marked their 55th commencement.
May, after all, is a month of celebrations — from Mother’s Day, to First Communions or Confirmations, and so many graduations. It is a month of endings and beginnings, both bitter and sweet as life transitions take place.
We are sad to say goodbye but so excited for opportunities ahead.
The most universal moment for young people has to be high school graduation — not everyone finishes at a two-year or four-year college, but nearly all people graduate from high school.
In the days and weeks ahead, area high school students will be saying their own farewells. There will be tears, speeches and hats tossed in the air.
For high school students finishing their last year of high school, these supposedly carefree years have been turned upside down. No sitting at lunch with friends, cheering at sports events or enjoying school dances — the pandemic meant gathering together in groups was unsafe.
Students adjusted to in-home learning, listening to their teachers and classmates via remote sessions. Then they returned to school, masked and socially distanced, watching while classmates and teachers got ill, recovered and returned to the job at hand — learning.
While all of this was hard, today’s graduates should take pride in this fact: They persevered.
The Class of 2022 embraced discovering how to seek out information without a teacher close by, researching facts online or taking YouTube lessons. They enjoyed new passions and found different hobbies, pursuits that can bolster them for a lifetime. These graduates can navigate Zoom, put together a podcast or get out their signs and call for greater attention to climate change, virtually or in person. Hard times have strengthened them, much as their grandparents or great-grandparents got tougher through the Depression or World War II.
The Class of 2022 didn’t have it easy. And decades from now, when they are telling tales of life during a pandemic, the lessons learned — both in and out of the classroom — will have stood them in good stead.
Congratulations to all who supported these young people and helped them to reach this milestone. To the graduates: You did it! Be proud.