The race for governor of Virginia has important lessons for the rest of the country.
Despite the state’s turn to blue in recent elections, it is entirely possible Republican Glenn Youngkin could defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday. This, in a state Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020.
Youngkin has doubled down on his support for a parent’s right to determine what their kids are learning. His push has involved a TV ad featuring a mom unhappy that she wasn’t able to “protect” her son from a book that she said gave him nightmares. Then-Gov. McAuliffe vetoed legislation that would have required parents to be notified if their children were being exposed to sexually explicit material and allow them to opt out.
Context, of course, is everything. The student in question was in a senior Advanced Placement English class, reading Pulitzer Prize-winning Beloved, written by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison. It is a challenging book that describes the realities of slavery, but nothing beyond what an AP class can handle. As Dana A. Williams, president of the Toni Morrison Society, wrote: “It is not, nor should it be, easy to read about the psychological effects of slavery or the physical torture the enslaved endured.”
Who can be opposed to parental involvement in education? No one. The question is whether one group of loud parents should determine what other children learn. That's exactly what we see happening in school districts across the country. It’s not enough that one young man didn’t read Beloved; his mom wanted to make sure other kids wouldn’t read it, either.
The emergence of education as the issue in the Virginia governor’s race — polls show Youngkin has closed the gap in the weeks since schools grabbed the headlines — could foreshadow other political battles.
In Texas, Republican state Rep. Matt Krause is demanding school districts survey their libraries to see if some 850 books are present. He has made a list and believes the books on it — some about race, others about sexuality — have the potential to cause “discomfort” to children.
This is just another chapter in the current GOP drive to use education as a wedge issue. From mobs opposing mask mandates in schools to irate crowds demanding “critical race theory” not be taught, the goal is to make and keep parents angry. There is not a critical race theory curriculum in K-12 education. There is, however, a greater willingness to tackle tough subjects and teach fact instead of myth.
In New Mexico, where we thankfully have been spared much of this fake outrage, the proposed new social studies standards are being attacked as part of a so-called liberal indoctrination of students. One victim of a concerted campaign against the standards is an in-person hearing. GOP leaders had asked for more than two hours to give feedback at the gathering; instead, there will be a Zoom hearing.
It’s still on Nov. 12, starting at 10 a.m. with a link to join available at the state Public Education Department website — and it will be four hours, double the time originally scheduled. Parents and others have time to comment. They also can send in written remarks. A longer, virtual meeting is safer considering the continual spread of COVID-19 and eliminates the performance aspect that has plagued other communities.
As for Virginia, we’ll see whether appeals to book banning will fire up voters and elect a Republican statewide for the first time in more than a decade. One bright side: The race has spotlighted an American classic. McAuliffe handed out the novel at a rally and the 1987 Beloved is selling more copies than it has in years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.