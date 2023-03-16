Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham can give children who commit crimes the opportunity for a life of purpose as adults by signing the so-called Second Chance Bill.

Senate Bill 64 doesn’t guarantee youthful offenders will be set free, but it does offer them hope and the possibility of redemption.

By ending the possibility of life sentences without parole — in New Mexico that means a lifer can receive a parole hearing after serving 30 years — for crimes committed as children, we will be recognizing children deserve to be treated differently than adult criminals. That’s in line with the best practices for dealing with juvenile criminals. It tempers justice with mercy.