Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham can deliver a high-energy speech with the best of them.
On Tuesday she sat behind her desk speaking virtually to the Legislature and the people of New Mexico in the annual State of the State address. This time, though, her trademark over-the-top presentation was toned down.
This wasn't a typical speech from the floor of the House of Representatives, with all the commotion and cheers that mark the start of a legislative session. Clad in blue and wearing her trademark Zia necklace, the governor adjusted her words to the setting — delivering a talk for television and web viewers. Forceful, persuasive, but with a tempered passion.
In it, the governor argued New Mexico can and will do great things. She listed key accomplishments of her administration, including raising the minimum wage, investing millions in early education, sending thousands of New Mexicans to college for free and attracting new economic sectors.
Yet this was a speech more about the future than the past, with only a passing mention of the COVID-19 pandemic that has defined her first term. In that snippet, though, an empathetic governor made clear she understands the pain of this moment.
“The needs of this moment remain great," she said. "The grief, the loss, the volatility brought on by this hideous pandemic has wreaked havoc on the lives of every family, every American, every human being around the planet. And add on top of that inflation, a supply chain crisis, gridlock in Washington: It’s all making it harder for everybody, and especially regular working people, to feel safe, to feel comfortable, to feel optimistic.”
With the state's finances in great shape, Lujan Grisham made it plain she plans to spend money to improve the lives of everyday New Mexicans. The proposed budget is $8.4 billion, a combination of a booming oil and gas industry and federal pandemic funds. The financial atmosphere is so rich, the governor is proposing tax cuts, including eliminating the income tax on Social Security and reducing gross receipt taxes.
She also wants to increase teacher pay and add millions to recruit and pay state police officers. She has a complete crime package, which we continue to point out needs less emphasis on arrest and punishment and more attention to making sure the justice system is adequately funded so it actually can put habitual offenders behind bars.
That crime is front and center in a 30-day session indicates Lujan Grisham knows it will be an election issue as she seeks a second term.
But the agenda covers much more than crime, and wisely uses the money of this moment to make investments in human needs so long neglected. The governor proposed $120 million — using both federal and state funds — to build a new veterans home in Truth of Consequences. She wants to establish NewMexi-Care, expanding the program that directly supports caregivers for family members. Instead of having to send an elderly parent to a nursing home, sons and daughters will be able to keep their loved ones close. This is bold and compassionate, and something New Mexicans need.
Lujan Grisham's bottom line? “Thinking small," she said, "is a curse.”
As a whole, her speech combines politics and smart policy — the veterans home, after all, is in the hometown of one of Lujan Grisham’s potential Republican competitors for governor, state Rep. Rebecca Dow. The assistance for rural voters would deliver help in areas of the state less likely to support her. That they are good policies, too, is a bonus.
Can she do it all in 30 days, even with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate? Likely, no. The governor barely touched on her proposals for creating a hydrogen hub and reforming the election system.
But make no mistake, this wasn’t merely a speech about the state of the state. It was a reminder Michelle Lujan Grisham believes in the power of government — to help people, to improve lives and to make the state better.
It's evident she wants to keep her job, but also to make a mark.
“We’ve made so much progress," she told an audience made distant by a pandemic she has battled to defeat. "Let’s make sure New Mexicans feel it.”
This time, it wasn't high energy. But the governor's words remained high-minded.
