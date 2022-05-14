Santa Fe has an identity problem when it comes to city operations.
Under the voter-approved city charter, a strong mayor sits atop city government, a change from the previous council-manager system. Since 2018, that mayor — the only one in city history — has been Alan Webber.
Here’s the problem: The strong mayor is full time, oversees top city jobs and gets a vote on the City Council. But in addition to the mayor, the city also has a full-time city manager and as of this month, a deputy city manager. All make six-figure salaries.
Other cities — Rio Rancho and Las Cruces — have city managers with assistants or deputies. But they don’t have strong mayors. The city of Albuquerque has a full-time mayor, but his top employee is a chief administrative officer.
Santa Fe invests too much authority at the top and diverts money from the trenches. Those dollars could go in a variety of places, most that would keep the city running in a more efficient manner. Because in the end, the key to successful city government is delivering services — everything from roads free of potholes, to needle-free parks, to hiring police officers who maintain peace and order.
The thinking back in 2014, when voters approved Charter Amendment 9 to establish a strong mayor, was that the complexities of a growing city needed greater attention — and a full-time mayor was just the person to provide oversight. That was not a bad conclusion, but it’s time to review how the proposal is working in practice. At the time, our opinion was that Charter Amendment 9 granted the mayor too much power and needed rewriting before being approved.
The changes came from a charter review commission, with some of our more prominent residents represented, including current City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and former state Supreme Court Justice Patricio Serna. The amendment establishing a strong mayor passed with 58 percent approval.
Adjustments are needed.
While a full-time mayor might be the right call, adding a vote on every issue before the council and the power of top appointments concentrates too much power in one office. We had favored giving the mayor a vote, but it’s worth reconsidering now that we have seen the practice in operation. Previously, the mayor voted in case of a tie or when a supermajority might be necessary. The council was more of a partner — there might have been power struggles, but a strong governing body served as a necessary check on executive power.
Former Mayor Sam Pick — himself a strong mayor without commensurate pay or title — hit the nail on the head the night the charter amendment was approved in 2014. Then, he singled out the power to appoint the city attorney and city clerk, saying, “I don’t believe either of those two jobs are political jobs. They shouldn’t be beholden to the mayor.”
That’s exactly right.
Soon, the city will convene a new charter review commission. Appointees should be selected for their knowledge of city government, passion for Santa Fe and allegiance to no system or person. They can look at what is effective elsewhere, both in New Mexico and around the country, and ask hard questions about what is working (or not) in our current system.
How we govern can set Santa Fe up for success or failure. That’s why a reexamination every 10 years is built into the setup. Such reflection will make Santa Fe stronger. As Romero-Wirth put it: “This is the start of the conversation.”
It’s one worth having.