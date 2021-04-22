The city of Santa Fe loves to make simple things complicated.
The names of advisory committee members — especially those whose advice becomes policy — should not be secret. Nor should meetings be clandestine. Yet recently, the city decided secrecy is the way to go, unnecessarily complicating its business.
First, the city’s Community Health and Safety Task Force sought and won permission to meet behind closed doors. The rationale: Members of the task force and public will be discussing hard topics, including past run-ins with police officers. Some people are afraid if they are honest, they will face some form of retaliation.
What such concerns say about trust in the police is a subject for another day. But there are better alternatives.
Rather than hold secret meetings — which the City Council has approved — this task force could interview people about their experiences and bring those stories forward. They could let people speak with the screen dark, so their faces aren’t seen. In this age of virtual gatherings, being anonymous — yet speaking where all can hear — is not that difficult.
The co-chairs of the committee, Councilors Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera, successfully argued that giving people private space to speak would result in the best, most honest testimony — essential in formulating policy to improve the community’s health and safety.
We don’t disagree that speaking out on overzealous policing and racial divides can be difficult. But it makes no sense for a public body to shut out the public. The city should reconsider this move, or be ready to have a committee create recommendations that are mistrusted, even ignored, because the process is suspect.
That near-reflexive default to secrecy proves even harder to comprehend in the most recent private-public battle. This time, the names of members of a task force to advise city leaders about streetlights — yes, streetlights — were kept anonymous because, gee, members of the public are too “aggressive” in sharing their views on how bright the lights should be.
The project — to replace old-fashioned sodium streetlights with energy-saving LEDs — is welcome and overdue.
Yet when staff at the city’s Public Works Department made initial recommendations, little citizen input was sought. Those interested in the subject — and there are many — were not quiet about the plan and correctly pushed the City Council to postpone approval of the project. The staff recommendation would have increased light pollution, critics said.
Rather than approving the recommendation, the City Council called a halt and asked for greater community input. That’s upside-down — it ought to be input first, then a recommendation. Still, it’s better late than not at all. A 12-member steering committee has been assembled to offer advice, but Public Works Director Regina Wheeler agreed to keep its members’ names private to prevent “aggressive” correspondence.
That’s ridiculous.
Fortunately, city councilors and the public pushed back, and the names will be released — with members offered the opportunity to resign if they desire. Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Michael Garcia were particularly outspoken about the need for transparency for the streetlight steering committee. Oddly, Rivera, who thinks it’s fine for his committee to conduct secret meetings, also supported publicizing the names.
We understand the nature of public service can be difficult at times. Volunteers are not elected officials and they deserve thanks for their work. They also should be afforded courtesy from the public — with input delivered calmly. At the same time, the process of forming policy is and should be public. If, as they say, you can’t take the heat — and the light — keep out of the kitchen.
A decision on streetlight brightness should not be a hand-wringing experience, even in Santa Fe, where dramatic introspection is common. Look at the regulations in Tucson and Flagstaff in Arizona, and seek to emulate what works elsewhere — including softer lighting and directing the glare downward to preserve the skies while still providing public safety. Santa Fe is not breaking new ground here. Again, it’s not that complicated.
Unless, of course, city bureaucrats become involved, along with unnamed citizens whose aims we don’t know and can’t assess because, well, they are anonymous.
That’s the problem with secrecy — whether in gathering information about public safety or streetlights. Without knowing the names of people involved and their motivations, the public gets left in the dark. And discussions of public safety, especially, shouldn’t be behind closed doors.
Its gotten ridiculous. Its not like these committees are juries trying Mafia kingpins, in which case anonymity might be justified. Its just streetlights, gang. As a board chair in Los Alamos, I survived the roundabout wars and people knew where I lived. Enough of the snowflake syndrome. If you can't take the heat, get outa the kitchen.
