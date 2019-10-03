A common complaint about journalism is a lack of good news — but for local newspapers, good news is part and parcel of daily offerings. One of our favorite recent stories, in fact, has to do with immigrants from Cameroon and their work at Ragle Park. It’s not just a feel-good story about giving back; we think it has broader implications about citizenship that all of us can take to heart.
In the story, we learn that a dozen or so immigrants from Cameroon, a country in central Africa, want to give back to the state that is their new home. Many of the members of the nonprofit, Cameroonians in New Mexico, came here as part of a master’s-level exchange program at New Mexico Highlands University as far back as 2007. Now they want to assist other people moving from Cameroon while, at the same time, helping out their new home.
Through community service, they help newcomers adjust to the United States while building community and friendships. Group members sing traditional songs and practice their dances, cooking cuisine from home so they pass that heritage on to their children being raised here. Working together, these volunteers have assisted at homeless shelters and raised money for people in need back home, including children in orphanages.
By adopting Ragle Park, they are helping transform a corner of Santa Fe. On Saturday, the volunteers picked up trash, pulled weeds, swept sidewalks and otherwise made the park more appealing. It was the group’s first such cleanup, but we doubt it will be the last.
People who are born and raised here also give back, of course. Volunteers support our city and state in countless ways. For many people, though, the concept of citizenship is not expansive enough. We vote and pay our taxes and complain that the government — be it city, county or state — doesn’t do enough. We see weeds and trash and wonder why someone else isn’t picking them up. We complain, but we don’t always act, whether to call and gripe to City Hall or to grab a bag and start picking up trash.
Yet, if more groups came together to hold, say, a monthly pick-up-trash day at local parks or along streets, our city would start to shine. Neighbors would get to know each other by name.
Perhaps, together, newly made friends would approach private homes with weedy yards to see if the people inside need help. Sometimes, owners are not negligent. They just lack the resources — perhaps they are old or ill — to care for property.
Yes, government can and should do its job. Improving how medians are built and maintained and how parks are cared for is essential. The city Parks and Recreation Department is promising a new approach in caring for our public spaces, and it’s a welcome change. All of Santa Fe looks forward to seeing the results.
But as the city does its job, there’s no reason we citizens can’t do more to help out. Our neighbors who came from Cameroon are showing us how it can be done. That’s good news, indeed.