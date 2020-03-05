One of the most popular — and effective — pots of money that flows from Washington, D.C., across the country is the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Which, ironically, seldom has been fully funded despite its broad, bipartisan support. Using revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling — not taxpayer dollars — proceeds from the fund are invested in national parks, public lands and community parks all over the country. In New Mexico, fund investments have totaled more than $312 million for public lands and open spaces, increasing recreational opportunities while supporting the state’s $9.9 billion outdoor industry.
Despite being authorized permanently in March 2019 — in a 92-8 Senate vote as part of a public lands package — appropriations for the fund still are falling short. It’s too easy to divert those dollars elsewhere. In fact, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has won full annual funding only twice in the program’s 55-year history.
That could be changing — a surprise in the age of Trump, hardly a fan of public lands. Yet President Donald Trump tweeted full support for the fund earlier this week, saying, “I am calling on Congress to send me a bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our national parks. When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands.”
Of course, there’s a political twist — Trump gave credit for his backing to GOP Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana, calling them “two GREAT Conservative Leaders!” Both, naturally, are running for reelection in 2020, with Gardner one of the more vulnerable incumbent Republican senators.
We’ll leave the political ramifications aside and run with Trump’s welcome support for this important program. The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides protection for the health of public lands, especially in the West, where the outdoor economy is booming.
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall, who has backed the fund his entire congressional career, did not let the Trump administration’s position remain embedded only in a tweet. He’s too smart for that.
On Wednesday, Udall used a hearing on the Interior Department’s budget to ask Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt for confirmation of Trump’s new position. After all, the president who says he wants a bill fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund had just cut appropriations for it by 97 percent in his latest budget.
That’s why Udall asked Bernhardt: “Can you assure us that the whole administration is now supporting the president’s call for permanent mandatory LWCF funding and will you work with us in a bipartisan way to get this done as soon as possible?”
Bernhardt’s answer was short and, we would venture, sweet: “The president made his comment and I’m pretty — 100 percent — confident everybody’s getting in line.”
Udall and Daines, Gardner and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia already have joined to provide the president with the permanent funding he requested. The bipartisan legislation would keep the Land and Water Conservation Fund fully funded while addressing billions of dollars in maintenance in national parks across the United States.
Passing this legislation is good for the nation and for the public lands that make up our common heritage. Occasionally, even a Trump tweet can be put to good use.
