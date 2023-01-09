The latest water war in Santa Fe shows the foolishness of signing contracts that lack expiration dates or some sort of standard renewal clauses. We’re speaking, of course, about a deal the city of Santa Fe made with the Santa Fe Country Club and Golf Association back in 1959.
Under the agreement, the club promised to allow city residents who aren’t members to play the 18-hole golf course. In return, the city promised to provide some 700,000 gallons of treated effluent to maintain the course.
We’re now in 2023, and someone at the city concluded the arrangement has become less valuable for the citizens of Santa Fe.
For one thing, water is worth much more today than when the deal was signed. More golf courses are available to all sorts of players, too, including the city-run Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe.
Still, the club has kept its end of the bargain. Though fees at the club are about 20 percent higher than the city-owned course, non-country club members still enjoying playing the 18 holes. The city appears boxed into giving away a valuable resource while at the same time receiving in payment what has become a less valuable resource.
That’s why city officials want to renegotiate the contract.
As is to be expected, folks at the country club want to keep the arrangement as is.
Last July, the city filed a 26-page complaint that seeks to end the arrangement; the country club swiped back in August with a 44-page answer and counterclaim. A trial date has been set, starting in March, with District Court Judge Matthew Wilson presiding.
Instead of a costly trial, settling the dispute could benefit all sides — especially taxpayers, to whom the effluent belongs.
A 2003 Treated Effluent Management Ordinance more prudently requires newer water agreements to be limited to four-year time spans. Further, effluent must be sold at market value. That seems a better deal for taxpayers and also allows the city flexibility in managing a valuable resource. The ordinance, it appears, is not retroactive. But that does not mean dated contracts shouldn’t be adjusted to modern circumstances.
We could foresee years when effluent deals are suspended entirely because of drought or climate change, with that water going only to city parks or playing fields. The decision to water grass on a golf course, accepted in 1959, might be viewed with skepticism today.
Is there wiggle room within the terms of the deal to allow the city to renegotiate? None, if you believe the country club’s lawyer. A contract is a contract.
Rather than spending money in court, we hope the city and country club can find a compromise. One bonus the country club could offer in return for free effluent is greater access for non-members to its swimming pool. Work this out, keeping the good of residents in mind.
That way, the country club can continue to keep fees reasonable for all and the city will better control a scarce resource.