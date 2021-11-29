After days spent emphasizing consumption — whether it was big meals on Thanksgiving or shopping in stores and online — it is a relief to arrive at a day that is about giving back.
It's Giving Tuesday across the globe, an opportunity for people who are able to share with others to make donations that will create a difference in lives and communities.
These gifts can go to charities that help individuals, or to nonprofits that fight for the health of the environment, the arts, or other people. For many groups, donations on Giving Tuesday are matched in some way, increasing the power of the gift.
In New Mexico, many nonprofits are running Giving Tuesday campaigns to remind their supporters donations are welcome. It's also a pitch to find new benefactors. With the power of social media behind the campaign, individuals who intend to donate but then forget receive an extra nudge.
The power of this global movement is impressive.
It’s not just about Giving Tuesday's contrast to the excesses of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s about becoming determined as a world community to help others. That’s what organizers of Giving Tuesday call “radical generosity.”
In 2020, the movement garnered almost $3 billion in donations, the bulk of it on Giving Tuesday. Some 240-plus U.S. community movements participated. Around the world, more than 75 countries took part, according to the group’s strategic plan.
Founded in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y, a New York City community center and nonprofit — the full name is the 92nd Street Young Men's and Young Women's Hebrew Association — the movement’s reach has grown significantly each year as it approaches a 10th anniversary in 2022.
The campaign serves as more than a reminder to give on one Tuesday a month. Giving Tuesday is a movement to rethink our relationships to one another, to encourage empathy, compassion and sharing as a way of being.
On Giving Tuesday, people also can give of their time, perhaps turning a one-time action into a regular pattern. Volunteers are critical to the work of nonprofits and charities. Time and talent can be every bit as valuable as the giving of treasure.
This Tuesday, as we go about our workday or preparing for the holidays, take time to consider what can be shared with others.
Look up your favorite local charity and see how to make a donation. Find out how to volunteer. Take a moment to say hello to a stranger, even while wearing a mask. Follow what is happening on Giving Tuesday on social media, using the hashtag, #GivingTuesday.
Radical generosity cannot be a substitute for sound public policy that lifts up those who lack power and resources. It should not be an excuse for governments the world over to fail at their jobs, especially in equalizing the gap between the haves and have nots.
Even so, radical generosity can become a path to creating a world that is kinder, more compassionate and doesn’t leave anyone behind. As we give and share, we become stronger — that’s definitely something to celebrate the world over.
