The week of Thanksgiving is upon us, and as Americans across the country prepare to enjoy family and feast, the country also mourns.
The toll of gun violence takes no holiday.
As we give thanks, we also will remember recent victims of America’s obsession with guns.
The latest mass shooting — generally defined as one where four or more people are injured or killed, excluding the shooter — occurred over the weekend at a Colorado Springs nightclub for the LGTBQ community, a safe haven in a conservative town where some say it can be both uncomfortable and unsafe to live openly as gay or transgender.
Closer to home, New Mexicans are reeling following a homicide on the University of New Mexico campus, under circumstances so strange they are hard to believe.
Five killed in Colorado, with at least another 18 injured. One shot dead at UNM, another injured.
The sense of safety — already fragile — shattered.
In Colorado, the shooting occurred on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, held to honor the lives of trans people damaged because of violence and hatred.
That sentiment has been growing, stoked by politicians who seek to demonize both gay and trans individuals. Whether making false claims that gay people are “grooming” children or introducing laws designed to legislate transgender people out of existence, the climate in the nation is disturbing.
Ugly words help create the environment in which ugly acts occur.
Police are investigating the Colorado Springs shooter’s motives — without question it is a hateful and evil act. He faces preliminary charges on five counts of murder and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.
Also hateful is the shooting on the University of New Mexico campus.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake snuck out of the team hotel early Saturday morning, only hours before the Aggies were to play archrival UNM — to meet a young woman.
But police say the 17-year-old and friends planned to attack Peake. The Aggie player took an Uber to campus and three men approached him from behind. One had a gun, but the attacker didn’t know Peake also was armed, according to the affidavit. One man went after Peake with a bat; the armed man shot at Peake. The NMSU student-athlete pulled his weapon and shot back, striking and killing 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis. Unbelievable.
The attempt to attack Peake evidently stemmed from a fight at the NMSU-UNM football game in Las Cruces in October; Peake was involved, as were his alleged attackers, according to the affidavit. When the men realized Peake was talking online to their 17-year-old friend, they cooked up the scheme to assault him.
Many questions remain — including whether the initial fight was ever investigated by university officials or law enforcement.
The loss of life is paramount here, but Saturday’s tragedy forced the postponement and possible cancellation of a game New Mexicans through the years have come to cherish. It also calls into question what will happen to the scheduled second game early next month. There was a day when sports offered a break from the oft-depressing realities of our world; our world now intrudes on sports.
Thanksgiving 2022: We will give thanks but also mourn. American exceptionalism seems to require frequent loss, with more than 600 mass shootings this year, and the scope of gun deaths beyond the high-profile killings now at a staggering level. We’re at more than 45,000 fatalities each year and, given the record number of gun sales in recent years, likely to stay that way.
As a nation, we’ve gone from vowing “never again” to waiting for news of the next round of shootings. Happy Thanksgiving.