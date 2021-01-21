With college sports teams once again able to practice in New Mexico, pressure is building to allow high schools to start playing.
New rules will allow the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to conduct practices in the state, bringing teams back from the Texas and Arizona. Games still can’t be played at home. The 14-day quarantine rule — required for people who go out of state — is being dropped, making it possible for teams to play games and return home.
All of that sets the stage. The question is: Will Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her health team allow the return of high school athletics?
Though there’s no denying the risks, the answer should be yes, at least in a limited form.
With the clock ticking on the school year — most districts are already past the halfway point — the New Mexico Activities Association, the governing body for interscholastic sports, has set Feb. 1 as a start date for high school football and Feb. 15 for cross-country and volleyball.
As the state juggles a drive to vaccinate as many people as possible and continue to open — especially returning to in-person schooling — allowing limited play for high schoolers offers an opportunity.
It can reward the players who, like all young people, have had to stay home for school this year while also giving the adults the chance to show they can conduct COVID-19-safe practices and games.
As more people are vaccinated, the threat of spreading COVID-19 should decrease. But the public health practices that stop the coronavirus from escalating will be important for months ahead. That means mask-wearing, hand-washing, distancing and avoiding big groups.
Giving schools the chance to work out their protocols during a short spring season will keep everyone prepared to protect against disease come fall. Testing, of course, is key so asymptomatic cases are caught.
The governor has long said COVID-19 is not a fair virus to anyone. That’s particularly true for kids who have lost contact with classmates, teammates and teachers. But there is a case to be made that sports can be a good test case for a restart in New Mexico.
For athletes who have trained for years for the opportunity to shine in competition, finding a way to let them play is a worthy experiment.
That’s not to say there won’t be risks. There will be, of course. And if cases appear to rise within high school athletics, the governor would have every ability to shut down the games. She’s made those kinds of calls before.
Beyond the fall sports, there are a variety of others that are itching to play, including high school basketball — one of New Mexico’s true joys. Those spring sports that are awaiting their starts in March and April can watch and learn and employ best practices pioneered by sports like football and cross-country and volleyball.
Yes, it will be a short season, but it’s time to let the kids play. Watch them closely, monitor them vigilantly, but allow them to lead, as kids so often do.
That’s the only way to make sure we can function, even in a world where COVID-19 is the new normal.
