Showing up is key to success. Nowhere is that more true than in classrooms, where children can’t learn if they aren’t present. With the switch to remote learning and upheaval in education because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, absenteeism has soared — including in Santa Fe Public Schools.

That’s why this school year the public schools once again will be emphasizing attendance. Chronic absenteeism — defined as students who miss 10 percent or more of school days — is too high.

At Capital High School, the rate was a shocking 94.27 percent in school year 2021-22, with students averaging 17 excused and 32 unexcused absences. Across the district, the chronic absence rate is just over 50 percent, with 12 excused and 14 unexcused absences per student. Statewide, the rate is around 40 percent.

