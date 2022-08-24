Showing up is key to success. Nowhere is that more true than in classrooms, where children can’t learn if they aren’t present. With the switch to remote learning and upheaval in education because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, absenteeism has soared — including in Santa Fe Public Schools.
That’s why this school year the public schools once again will be emphasizing attendance. Chronic absenteeism — defined as students who miss 10 percent or more of school days — is too high.
At Capital High School, the rate was a shocking 94.27 percent in school year 2021-22, with students averaging 17 excused and 32 unexcused absences. Across the district, the chronic absence rate is just over 50 percent, with 12 excused and 14 unexcused absences per student. Statewide, the rate is around 40 percent.
During a pandemic, when people become ill, it is understandable that absences will increase. Sick children should stay home. The nation has moved on from the notion that it’s OK to go to work or to school sniffling and coughing. Part of the effort at the district level, then, needs to focus on why kids are absent. Because solutions to improving attendance will depend on why a child is not at school.
Students who have a chronic illness will not be in class as much. Students whose parents don’t have reliable cars, or who lack shelter or who live in abusive settings, often will miss classes. Chronic absenteeism can be a clue for teachers and others that children need intervention.
Students might be missing school for work; that’s another area where adults can help. Older students who don’t show up often are headed for trouble. Again, that’s a chance to reach out and help. Absenteeism can also indicate in-school bullying; that’s something school officials need to know.
New Mexico’s Attendance for Success Act in 2019 added excused absences to the chronic absentee rate and increased attendance reporting requirements, requiring all districts and schools with high absentee rates to submit attendance improvement plans. The idea is to stop punishing students who miss class and concentrate on improving attendance.
Although the law was well-intentioned, the pandemic threw a wrench in the works.
Districts, including Santa Fe, will be starting nearly from scratch as they seek to restore norms and emphasize attendance.
To that end, we hope schools will bring back some tried-and-true carrots. A pizza party for the classroom with the fewest unexcused absences is one place to start. Honor the school with the best attendance at the end of each year. Local businesses can donate prizes. Make stellar attendance the goal of each student — and reward them along the way.
Because data before 2020 focused on unexcused absences, the new numbers aren’t directly comparable. Schools need to compare like to like; the number of unexcused absences to unexcused absences, not to data that includes both excused and unexcused ones. With data broken out, it’s possible to look at long-term trends.
When possible — and staffing can be a problem — intervene early when children are absent, especially if the absence is unexcused. In-class time is essential.
Education research is clear that high absentee rates are linked to poorer classroom performance. A classic 2008 study of graduation patterns in Chicago Public Schools discovered the number of days students missed school in eighth grade was eight times more predictive of freshman year course failure than test scores. In Baltimore, a city public school study concluded chronic absenteeism was the strongest sixth grade predictor of a failure to graduate.
Truancy laws, including ones that fine families or jail parents and students, aren’t the answer. Research shows other interventions to be effective — these range from sending post cards to families stressing attendance or using text messages to encourage being at school. Peer mentors can model behavior and improve attendance. So can home visits from caring adults to talk to parents.
Many families will need help — fixing a broken car could make a world of difference in getting children to school. Some principals start the school year by looking at students’ attendance records from the previous year. Then these proactive leaders meet with families of children with excessive absences to encourage better attendance.
To develop solutions, schools first must understand the problem. That’s where this year’s focus on chronic absenteeism is essential. Gather quality data. Experiment with interventions to see what works. And get kids in school on time, every day. Showing up matters.