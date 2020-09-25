The safe reopening of public schools should be the first priority for all New Mexicans.
Virtual schooling, despite the hard work and best efforts of all involved, is no substitute for in-person learning. Yet it is unclear whether opening the schools will happen any time soon, given the persistence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and worries about a resurgence of the virus come winter.
Santa Fe Public Schools wants to reopen with a hybrid model in mid-October, with children alternating a day in school with a day of virtual learning. But there is real concern that the district won’t have enough teachers to open.
Already, at least 168 teachers are asking for accommodations allowing them to work remotely. Considering that 7.8 percent of teachers are over age 65, another 9.2 percent between 60 and 65, that’s a significant number of people with real concerns about catching COVID-19, given potential complications for older people. They are right to be concerned.
Superintendent Veronica García has indicated if more teachers opt out, meeting the Oct. 15 date to reopen will be difficult, if not impossible. Look for a decision by Oct. 1, when the Board of Education will discuss what’s ahead.
For the sake of children, we hope in-person schooling can happen — but only if teachers and staff members feel protected. The protocols for testing, sanitizing and mask-wearing must be crystal clear. Teachers and families have to understand how hybrid learning will work in practice — it’s complicated, with two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual schooling.
So many questions remain. How does one teacher manage both? What happens to all the children — and there might be 40 percent to 60 percent of children at each school — who want to stay home, period? How does transportation work? What about child care?
Perhaps the state Public Education Department should allow districts to develop in-person models that work for them; instead of hybrid, schools could open at half-capacity four days, with one day in the middle of the week for extra cleaning if enough children want to remain home.
There also are issues of proper ventilation, personal protective equipment and how to quarantine should a positive COVID-19 test occur. It’s all being resolved, but there are only a few weeks before — if all goes well — public schools open up.
Yet we want children back in school. Recent online conversations point to the challenges parents are having as they juggle their jobs and become teacher assistants.
If virtual learning remains, we trust that district officials are reviewing its success and failures to date. Who isn’t logging on? Who is struggling with internet connectivity? Is the model of online learning — with teachers lecturing to students in their homes morning and afternoon — the right one? What opportunities are there for one-on-one tutoring to keep kids at grade level?
Right now, children are on the computer for hours a day, and after sitting through a virtual elementary classroom for an afternoon, it was hard to see the benefit of the lecture/listen format for either teacher or student. There were technology issues, children not paying attention and a lack of focus. The spark essential to education, sadly, was absent.
On a recent Facebook discussion, one upset parent shared an email from her teacher who wanted to hear less noise from parents in the background and urged kids to sign on in a timely fashion or be called absent. The teacher went on to say that cameras “must” be turned on.
Actually, by Santa Fe Public Schools policy, cameras do not have to be turned on — district spokesman Cody Dynarski wrote to us after we asked: “Students can choose to have their camera on or off. They are not required to have their camera on.”
How does a teacher not know this?
For many children, living in crowded circumstances, allowing others into your homes is embarrassing. One parent commenting on the thread shared that her son had started school from his laundry room — and his teacher made fun of him for it. Such instances, we trust, are few and far between. But they happen, and children who are shamed do not end up loving school.
We know that teachers, parents and students — and district top officials — are working fiercely to do their best in an uncertain and difficult time. Schools need to be open as soon as possible. If that can’t happen, then keep fiddling with how virtual learning works — or doesn’t. Otherwise, a generation of Santa Fe children will be paying the price.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.