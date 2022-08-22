The current battle with weeds, taking place across Santa Fe, is a painful one in 2022. That’s because monsoon rains have turned our town green.
The rains are welcome, but a population used to dry and hot is ill-equipped to deal with weeds — and Santa Fe never did a great job of controlling them even when rains weren’t offering a helping hand.
That’s because Santa Fe — and that includes nearly everyone from the state to the county to the city to individuals — remains in reactive mode when weeds spring up.
For years, the city did not begin hiring temporary help for the Parks Division until late spring, meaning crews weren’t out and about until many weeds had started re-seeding. That has improved in recent years, with the city also contracting with private companies to assist when parks, medians and lots need more care.
Then came 2022.
In June, a month in which .55 of an inch is the average rainfall in Santa Fe, final totals were around 600 percent of normal. In August, rains have been fierce and frequent. According to the National Weather Service, the city saw 4.65 inches in just the past seven days.
All of that adds up to weed problems.
Not only are weeds unsightly, they can be dangerous — blocking the view at intersections or along roads. They also can increase allergy severity and choke out more desirable native plants. Later on, when hot and dry returns — as they surely will — fire hazards rise.
Certain weeds are particularly hard to remove once they take off. Such weeds — goatheads and cheatgrass are two examples — need special attention to prevent problems.
The goathead — Tribulus terrestris is the scientific name — can be lethal to livestock if ingested. It must be pulled before flowering to stop its spread.
Cheatgrass can become imbedded in the skin of animals, and as it dies off it becomes a grave fire hazard. Bromus tectorum, its scientific name, aggressively invades rangeland and forest communities, ousting native plants such as sagebrush, ponderosa pine and piñon-juniper.
We point these two out because many of the ongoing efforts against weeds don’t work on particularly invasive species. Goatheads and cheatgrass need to be pulled before their seeds spread. Pulled, not chopped back. Roots removed, out of the soil.
That means efforts in parks, medians and at schools that focus on simply cutting weeds aren’t getting the job done. For example, just before the semester began, weeds in front of Kearny Elementary School were cut back. Yet anyone walking on the sidewalk in front of the school couldn’t help but notice a proliferation of goatheads.
Getting ahead of the weed problem means planting ground cover that will take over bare spaces so weeds are choked out when it rains. In empty lots, the creation of wildflower meadows is a viable though infrequently used alternative. When that’s not an option, weed barriers help block growth when planting flowers and shrubs.
Because the city doesn’t use certain chemicals to kill weeds, every other tool possible must be employed.
Weed prevention and removal has to be a private and public effort, with an emphasis that’s less about beautification and more about stopping invasive species so that beneficial native plants can flourish. With weeds, like so much in our community, we’re all in this together.
In this, the Year of the Weed, get out there and start pulling — before it’s too late.