The current battle with weeds, taking place across Santa Fe, is a painful one in 2022. That’s because monsoon rains have turned our town green.

The rains are welcome, but a population used to dry and hot is ill-equipped to deal with weeds — and Santa Fe never did a great job of controlling them even when rains weren’t offering a helping hand.

That’s because Santa Fe — and that includes nearly everyone from the state to the county to the city to individuals — remains in reactive mode when weeds spring up.

