Converting Santa Fe’s streetlights to more energy-efficient LED lights is a bright idea, but bringing concept to execution has been complicated.
The City Council on Wednesday has the opportunity to approve new streetlights that will be easier to maintain, will protect dark skies more than current ones do, and will improve public safety and save energy. The project has come a long way but still might need additional tweaking.
The city of Santa Fe wisely wants its new streetlights to last longer and be more environmentally conscious while providing enough light to promote a sense of public safety and security. The $2.75 million project to replace city-owned lights is designed save money on energy and maintenance. It’s part of a $17.2 million municipal financing project that includes 2.75 megawatts of solar on 17 city and Buckman Direct Diversion facilities, and water conservation measures to save 2 million gallons per year.
Still, getting here was more difficult than it should have been. The city’s Public Works Department presented a plan in February to replace the 5,500 high-pressure sodium streetlights with energy-efficent LEDs — but it failed to include community members in the discussion before making a recommendation on what fixtures to purchase.
That was an error. The city was recommending lights at 3,000 kelvins for neighborhoods and 4,000 kelvins for main roads [a Kelvin is a measure that describes the color temperature of a light source]. Higher Kelvin fixtures have a white-blue tone, while lower levels are warmer and more orange.
For devout fans of night skies, anything much over 2,200 Kelvin simply is too blue. Scattered blue light drowns out the stars. When night sky enthusiasts heard the proposed lighting recommendations, they responded loudly. But citizen involvement made a difference — and that’s how it should be, although some comments during the process were unnecessarily vitriolic. Civic discourse needs to be more reasoned, without personal attacks.
However, the more reasonable among us and the city staff’s willingness to adapt have combined to form a proposal that will meet many of the city’s goals in pursuing the streetlight project. That’s because the council paused the process in February, awarding the contract for installing and maintaining the lights to Dalkia Energy Solutions but delaying a decision on exactly what sorts of lights would be installed.
The city then appointed a 12-person light advisory committee, put up demonstration sites so residents could assess the proposed lights and sought feedback. More than 200 people did just that; their observations and input changed the original proposal for the better. Even more adjustments would have further reduced blue light and glare, but this lighting plan is improved.
We urge city councilors, the mayor and staff to listen to comments at the meeting Wednesday and use them to further improve the plan, going so far as to hire an outside engineering consultant to review specifications and placement of LED fixtures.
The preferred option that will be discussed Wednesday at the council meeting reduces light pollution compared to the February proposal — with the best option including a dimming mechanism so lights can be turned down after midnight.
What’s more, if the streetlights are installed and work as planned, Santa Fe would be in a position to become an International Dark Sky Community, a singular designation signaling its commitment to preserving the night sky. That will attract visitors, but most importantly will make Santa Fe a better place for residents.
But replacing streetlights is only the first step. City officials hope to have that done by January, with work on Department of Transportation roads delayed until the sorts of lights that are right for Santa Fe are approved for use on state roads. That’s a small percentage of streetlights; the majority will be installed and maintained by Dalkia with the Public Service Company of New Mexico still overseeing the lights. City officials say they are fine-tuning a one-stop method for residents to report problems with lights — that’s something everyone can support.
Too much light at night doesn’t just obscure night skies; it can damage the health of people and animals. The goals for this project are clear, as stated in the city’s outdoor lighting ordinance: Reduce light pollution, prevent glare and light trespass, conserve energy, promote safety and ensure lighting in keeping with the character of Santa Fe.
