For Santa Fe Public Schools, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Once again, the district is beginning to talk about whether it has too many schools for its declining student population, whether the schools it does have are in the right locations and if a leaner district might serve students better. Since the 2014-15 school year, enrollment has declined, a trend that continues. Most recent figures put public school enrollment at 12,225.
Outgoing Board of Education member Maureen Cashmon kicked off the latest version of the every-few-years conversation, asking for the issue of closing schools to be brought up for discussion at the school board level. National Education Association-Santa Fe President Grace Mayer has joined with Cashmon in resurrecting the issue. The kickoff for discussion — not of closing schools, but on reshaping the district — is set for Oct. 15.
This is important, so even busy people should start paying attention. The district has to juggle a number of concerns, including whether to keep repairing buildings in schools where enrollment is declining. Administrators are dealing with a shortage of teachers. Ortiz Middle School, for example, began the school year with seven full-time vacancies.
There are longstanding concerns that the popular transfers from one school to another are inequitable, since transportation is not provided. Mayer also raised interesting questions about the K-8 configuration in schools, wondering if some of those middle school teachers might be more useful elsewhere.
In today’s newspaper, there is a thoughtful consideration of the issue written by board President Kate Noble. She is encouraging people to approach this discussion from a different perspective than simply discussing the closing of schools. She wants to look at the district’s resources to examine how they can best be used to support students all over Santa Fe. A key goal is improving academics for students in every school. That’s definitely a smart approach.
At the same time, there is no hiding the fact that Santa Fe struggles to maintain its 30 or so schools and offices, more than other districts it size. Some buildings are so old that repairs will cost more than 65 percent of their value, meaning keeping those schools open will mean new construction. With a new infrastructure bond issue coming up in a few years, now is the right time to make hard decisions.
There’s also uncertainty over what is going to happen in with the midtown campus project, which is expected to include housing that families with children can afford. Those potential neighborhoods are near two underenrolled schools with aging facilities, E.J. Martinez and Nava.
A bright spot in what is always a contentious issue is that for once, the district isn’t making decisions amid a budget crisis. In 2017, the board voted 4-1 to keep E.J. Martinez and Nava open despite a $1.78 million shortfall. As Cashmon put it so well, “This board has discussed this before, and the only new information is, the facilities have gotten older, and the number of elementary-aged kids in Santa Fe has declined.”
Booming oil and gas revenues, as well as new dollars resulting from the lawsuit that found the state had failed to spend enough money to ensure a “sufficient” education for children, has left the district in better financial shape. However, booms can go bust and the landmark lawsuit settlement guiding New Mexico was clear that a larger portion of educational funds must be spent on students needing additional support.
That means potential changes in current school operations must be made with the lawsuit — named Yazzie-Martinez for two of the plaintiffs — in mind. In other words, Santa Fe school leaders need to prioritize the interests of at-risk students.
Noble said in her article that she plans to convene a community task force to consider how best to position Santa Fe’s public schools for the challenges ahead. Just like the perennial debate about school consolidation, the task force concept was a part of previous planning discussions.
Back in 2006, community members spent 10 months before calling for districtwide rezoning, changes to the transfer policy and the establishment of a K-8 school. Members of the task force did not recommend closing schools — they couldn’t agree — but did come up with approaches to use in discussing consolidation.
In the years after that task force, Alameda Middle School closed and in the middle of town, Kaune, Larragoite and Alvord were consolidated. Aspen Community School, a K-8 configuration, is now at the Alameda site and Amy Biehl and Nina Otero schools are up and running. Agua Fría Elementary morphed into El Camino Real Academy. De Vargas and Capshaw middle schools consolidated into the new Milagro Middle School. A 7-12 magnet school, Mandela International Magnet School, has opened, both pre-kindergarten and K-8s have expanded and early college opportunities are improving.
The district, over the past decade, has not remained static. What remains unchanged, though, are questions about the number of schools, achieving equitable education in all parts of town, and the reality that student population is declining and shifting.
Once more, it’s time to start talking — then planning and, eventually, making decisions to strengthen public education in Santa Fe.