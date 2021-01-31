With most U.S. children attending virtual classes and inside because of the pandemic, time spent gazing at screens is increasing — and kids already were spending many hours a day sitting before a computer, television or smartphone.
Too much time spent in front of a screen is bad for both physical and mental health, experts say. Most parents would agree, and even kids enthralled playing video games probably know all screens, all the time is no fun.
There’s an alternative — the 1000 Hours Outside challenge for children, which asks families to match an hour on screen with an hour outdoors. It’s quite a challenge. Hardly anyone spends four to six hours a day outdoors, even in the nicest parts of the year.
But the website, 1000hoursoutside.com, explains the challenge. At the turn of the 20th century, a classical English educator — Charlotte Mason — recommended more time outdoors and free play for children.
The site blog explains: “I originally thought her idea was utterly preposterous. It is a far cry from typical child activities these days, most of which last no longer than an hour.”
Still, the invite was intriguing, and the blog continues: “At the invite of a friend we began to spend large immersive chunks of time in nature and immediately my eyes were opened. Children who are allowed this freedom of time outside get lost in nature. They get lost in their imaginations and they get lost in wonder. And then they rapidly develop. There are many factors why, but one reason is due to the rich sensory environment that nature always provides.”
Initiative founder Ginny Yurich and her husband, Josh, have five children in southeastern Michigan. For the past five years, despite initial skepticism, the Yuriches have focused on making sure their children have plenty of time outside.
She estimates some 100,000 families around the world have joined in the attempt to spend more time in nature.
With the cold weather and short winter days of Northern New Mexico, it’s hard to imagine that most families can spend that many hours outside, especially with parents working and kids on the computer for virtual school.
But even if three to four hours a day seems a difficult stretch, taking time on the weekend to take a long walk — or ski, snowboard or snowshoe — can do wonders for mental health. Summer months will offer the opportunity to log more time outside and by the end of the year, screen time will be reduced and outdoor time increased.
As the blog points out: “If children can consume media through screens 1,200 hours a year on average, then the time is there. At least some of it can and should be shifted towards a more productive and healthy outcome.”
That healthy outcome comes after spending time outside. The 1000hoursoutside website offers trackers to families can count up their time outdoors.
Krista Langlois, writing at Outside online, says her only resolution in 2021 is spending 1,000 hours outside with her 2-year-old daughter. “Filling in a circle for each hour we spend outside is great motivation,” she wrote.
The challenge isn’t a contest. It’s an attempt to live a life with intent, choosing how to spend time rather than filling hours staring at a screen.
The premise is really simple,” Yurich told Langlois, “but the impact is really profound. You have to make a conscious choice of what you want to fill your life with. Otherwise time just slips away.”
Spend time outside. Nature heals, something the world needs more of right now.
