Not all traditions have to go by the wayside in 2020.
It’s still possible for a family to head to the forest and chop down a Christmas tree. And this year, obtaining a permit is easier than ever.
Santa Fe National Forest is selling permits, good through Dec. 31, and there’s no need to go to the forest office. It’s all online. There are important rules to read — where trees can be cut, what to avoid and, of course, to bring the permit with you when you head into the forest.
Just visit www.fs.usda.gov/santafe and click on Christmas tree permits. Or call the Santa Fe office at 438-5300 and buy a permit over the phone. The permit will be mailed.
At $10 per tree, not only is it inexpensive, but a family trip to chop a tree can create lasting memories — it’s the experience as much as the result that makes the trip so special.
The State Land Office also is offering permits — apply by Dec. 16 — and not just for trees. People can chop trees or gather sand for farolitos. State tree permits are $10 and sand-gathering permits only $5. Again, what a deal. The sand permit allows an individual to gather up to 20 gallons of sand, which should fill about 100 farolito bags.
To find out what areas are available and to buy a permit, go to www.nmstatelands.org. All the money collected at the land office helps fund public education.
Why cut your own tree?
Right now, being able to be outdoors and get sunshine is precious as so many of us are sticking close to home because of the pandemic. It’s easy to buy a tree — there are many in town and local nurseries offer many choices. In fact, shopping at a local nursery is a wonderful option, especially for people who want a live tree they can plant later.
On the other hand, there is a sense of family adventure that comes from piling in the truck for the common purpose of finding that perfect tree.
In some families, the photographs of tree cutting start when children are babies all the way to crabby teenagers who might rather be playing video games — until, that is, they walk through snow and spy that one perfect tree.
We need traditions when times are uncertain. They bring comfort.
The custom of putting up a Christmas tree became popular in the United States in the 1800s. It was brought by German immigrants as early as the 1740s. But greenery has been a sign of life in winter since before written history. Whatever the source, trees took hold in Germany, eventually spread to Great Britain and became popular in the United States because Queen Victoria liked them. For a rebellious country, we seem to enjoy copying the royals.
It’s likely, though, that Victoria and Albert did not chop down their own tree. They had people for that. In New Mexico, we don’t mind doing the chopping ourselves. It’s tradition.
