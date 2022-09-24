To all who complain about public education — to everyone angry about their kid’s teacher or principal, to anyone with ideas on how to improve education in New Mexico and specifically, Santa Fe — now is your opportunity.

The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education wants to shake up how children learn so that when students graduate and go off into the world, they are ready for college, trade school, travel, a job. For life, and all that entails.

Board members are calling this effort reimagining the district, and it’s an ambitious project, prompted by a number of factors.

Popular in the Community