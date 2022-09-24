To all who complain about public education — to everyone angry about their kid’s teacher or principal, to anyone with ideas on how to improve education in New Mexico and specifically, Santa Fe — now is your opportunity.
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education wants to shake up how children learn so that when students graduate and go off into the world, they are ready for college, trade school, travel, a job. For life, and all that entails.
Board members are calling this effort reimagining the district, and it’s an ambitious project, prompted by a number of factors.
Student enrollment is declining, both because fewer babies are being born and parents choosing other ways to educate their children. Several schools in the district need renovation — some from the ground up — and it’s hardly smart to spend millions on a building that lacks students.
But reimagining won’t work without widespread community involvement. That means business leaders, artists, retired teachers, smart education experts who now call Santa Fe home, current teachers, parents of kids in school — and, yes, the kids themselves. It’s also important to ask the people leaving public schools why they are choosing alternative ways of education.
You can’t fix what is broken unless you know why people are rejecting the product. And you can’t deal with the challenges of education unless you recognize what children are dealing with at home — poverty, substance abuse and violence accompany kids to school every day. That’s not an excuse. It’s a reality, one that is not getting better.
For this to work, preconceptions have to be left at the door, and participants need to be open to possibility.
We would start with a radical thought — every child in every classroom deserves a qualified, trained teacher in the subject at hand, every day of the school year.
Recruitment and training of teachers, of course, is hardly the sole responsibility of Santa Fe Public Schools. That’s a statewide obligation, with colleges of education, the state Public Education Department and others ensuring a teacher pipeline is functioning and producing talented, eager instructors. That can happen locally, too, with career pathways that lead to the teaching profession.
Former Superintendent Veronica García will lead the reimagining initiative, and at a presentation Thursday, was quick to assure the community this effort — unlike past conversations — is not about closing or consolidating schools. Board President Kate Noble added the process is an alternative to closing schools.
By saying that up front, the district may relieve suspicion from school communities that often are scrutinized when the future of public education is debated in Santa Fe. But here’s the bottom line: At some point, if enrollment keeps declining, some schools likely will be shuttered. That’s just a dollars and cents reality.
However, reimagining is about more than buildings and how many people are in them. It’s about ensuring children at all schools have opportunities.
Start with these questions: What do children need to know? What is the best way to impart that knowledge? What other skills does the community want children to have? Schools teach it all — language expertise, the ability to cook or sew a button, the ability to code, financial literacy, knowing how to change a tire or unclog a sink. And a hundred other things as well.
Back in 2005, the district established a Strategic Planning Task Force to consider long-range planning for Santa Fe Public Schools. Out of that process came a districtwide rezoning, a new interzone transfer policy, expansion of K-8s, removal of many portable classrooms and other innovations. Many changes, in other words, but that process had less room for innovation. Limits should be fewer this time around.
Done right, reimagining the district will focus on one result — the best public education for Santa Fe kids. For all those who love to gripe, now is the opportunity to make our schools the best they can be.