Let’s not minimize the problem: Rapidly increasing gasoline prices — fueled by a Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supply chain issues and industry love of profit — is going to be challenging for motorists in the United States.
Paying $60, $80, $120 to fill the gas tank eats into anyone’s budget, except perhaps for the very wealthy.
Working people are suffering; it's pain that won’t go away anytime soon.
And, yes, paying a dollar or two more for each gallon of gas cannot compare to the devastation happening in Ukraine. There, Russian invaders are blowing cities to bits, killing men, women and children indiscriminately and raising the threat of expanded war in Europe.
Ukrainians are fighting not just for their own country, but for democracy around the world. The United States' contribution will be to stay the course as President Joe Biden supports Ukraine without escalating the conflict. That means higher gas prices, especially since Biden made the right decision to ban the import of Russian oil and gas this week.
Even before that ban was announced, stations around Santa Fe raised prices by as much as 40 cents in some places on Monday. By afternoon, gas at one station had gone from $3.69 to $4.09 — that tops the record price in Santa Fe set back in 2008.
How, then, to ease the pain?
It doesn’t help that part of America's “freedom” has translated into consumers buying large SUVs and bigger trucks. Gas-guzzlers remain the rage. We see it locally, where large vehicles crowd streets built for donkeys and horse-drawn carts.
Electric vehicles are one answer to ending our dependence on fossil fuel. That means more charging stations must be built. Avangrid’s willingness to invest in such stations, especially in rural New Mexico, was one reason we supported the proposed merger of that firm and its parent company, Iberdrola of Spain, with Public Service Company of New Mexico.
But there are other sources of funding electric vehicle infrastructure, including $38 million in federal dollars that New Mexico plans to use over five years to build charging stations across the state. Those dollars come from the infrastructure bill passed last year, part of $615 million set aside nationally to develop the support system.
Even before those stations get started — a transportation plan is due Aug. 1 — the state will use a portion of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to build 12 fast-charging stations at three Department of Transportation district offices.
Such federal and state efforts are being joined by investor-owned utility money, with New Mexico’s big three — PNM, Southwestern Public Service Company and El Paso Electric — investing a combined $14.4 million to expand charging stations at private homes and in public.
This investment is necessary, but will take time.
Unfortunately, the crisis is right now.
As in World War II, people have to find ways to make the pain more bearable. That means carpooling, taking public transportation, planning trips more carefully and walking or riding a bike to destinations. Lower highway speed limits save gas — that’s why Congress set the federal speed limit at 55 mph after the 1973 Arab oil embargo, a decision repealed in 1995 but the move saved an estimated 167,000 barrels of oil a day.
Governments can search for ways to help cash-strapped individuals, particularly with tax money from oil and gas revenue. Solutions could include everything from reducing or eliminating fares for public transportation, suspending gas taxes for a period or offering rebates to people who make below a certain income.
Easing the pain of people struggling to pay higher prices is possible — and necessary. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday joined four other Democratic governors calling on Congress to temporarily suspend the federal tax on gasoline.
Such strategies should not include doubling down on the use or extraction of fossil fuels. It means helping people pay higher prices while continuing the necessary transition to energy sources that won’t emit greenhouse gases. The transition to renewable energy was never going to be easy. Higher gas prices at the pump can’t be allowed to slow this essential conversion.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.