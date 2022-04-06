The United States has fumbled repeatedly in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An inability to get ahead of the coronavirus that ground the world to a halt has cost lives, jobs and still threatens the nation and the world.
Slowing the response currently is the inability of Democrats and Republicans in Congress to respond to the continued threat of this virus by appropriating adequate funds for the fight.
Earlier this week, Congressional negotiators announced they had reached a $10 billion deal for additional funding for the U.S. coronavirus response — that’s short of the $22.5 billion the Biden administration had wanted. But they still can’t agree on what to do about paying for global outreach, removing those appropriations — about $1 billion — from the original request.
With a virus that doesn’t respect borders, ignoring the situation outside of the United States is an invitation to keep the pandemic going. It’s plain dumb.
Senate leaders — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney — unveiled the package Monday. It provides money for treatments, tests, vaccines and other supplies — without it, the U.S. won’t have the funds necessary to fight the virus.
Earlier variants — including delta and omicron — began in areas abroad where many people were unvaccinated. The variants migrated to the United States, leading to surges in cases and deaths.
As President Joe Biden said in pushing for funds for global vaccines: “There’s no wall that you can build high enough to keep out a virus.”
The path forward now appears to be passing a $10 billion package for the United States — which might not make it through the House, however, since Democrats there wisely see the need for a global effort. Then, the Biden administration and Democrats will come back with a global proposal.
Time is running out, since Congress will be recessing for Easter in a few days. Members will be home for two weeks. That’s too much lost time.
Funds for the national response need to be appropriated before members of Congress return home. Even though House Democrats are correct that the current package up for debate is inadequate, this is another case of half a loaf is better than nothing.
While domestic funding is in place, lawmakers can expedite a global package. The stumbling block is that new appropriations must be paid for — that’s a GOP requirement that returns when Democrats are in power and vanishes once Republicans take over. Biden, to his credit, is on track to reduce the federal deficit by $1.3 trillion in 2022, the largest deficit reduction in history.
Because global funding was stripped, separate legislation is necessary to get the work done. The money will help pay to get vaccines to people, provide training, refrigerate doses and also offer therapeutics to fight the disease. Without getting shots to people, vaccines could expire and become useless. That’s a waste the world can’t afford, and delays will make a difficult situation even harder.
Not funding global efforts to fight COVID-19 is shortsighted, but then, so are many political actors. That’s just the world we live in. For now, fund the response for the nation, but remember the world and get the global response allocated quickly. We are all in this together. That’s a lesson of the last two years, one the U.S. should learn before it’s too late.
