Even during mild winters, holiday travel can be stressful — and that’s when all goes well.
Travelers can face late flights, missed connections, lost luggage and myriad other complications of flying. For car trips, drivers deal with isolated storms, icy roads and difficult driving conditions. Just being in a car for hours with the people we love most is both a blessing and a curse, depending on how well the trip goes.
Exhaustion is a frequent companion.
But every year, people the world over who celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays do what they can to be with loved ones, even if that means endless drives or crowded flights.
In 2022, getting to and from festivities became a nightmare.
A harsh winter storm dumped multiple feet of snow across much of the United States and began a domino effect of canceled flights and stranded travelers.
Flights across America were grounded, but by the day after Christmas, air travel had returned to a semblance of normalcy. That didn’t help people stranded in air terminals on Christmas Day, but, hey, at least they could get home.
Unless, of course, they had booked travel through Southwest Airlines. Some 87 percent of flight cancellations Tuesday came from Southwest — more than 2,500 flights. The next highest number of cancellations were 83, by Spirit Airlines.
Southwest's problems matter deeply in New Mexico, because the carrier's presence in the state's largest airport, Albuquerque, is massive.
Southwest operations have gone awry and the company warned cancellations would continue until the airline can right things. Th catastrophe is so deep, the Biden administration is investigating what happened.
Early reports indicate poor planning ran into the bad weather. Both Chicago and Denver — two large Southwest hubs — suffered in the storm. The timing of bad weather could not have been worse, coming on a busy travel weekend at a time when many people are sick with the tripledemic of flu, COVID and RSV that is hitting individuals across the country.
According to news reports, Southwest says it was fully staffed for the holiday weekend. Yet on Wednesday, 99 percent of flights canceled were projected to be from Southwest, suggesting the crisis is not simply weather-related. Other airlines fly through Chicago and Denver, and they are up and running.
As it attempts to recover, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the airline will operate just over a third of its schedule to move crews into the right positions. That means the cancellations will be rolling from the Christmas holiday to New Year's weekend.
The federal investigation needs to determine whether lack of investments in updated operating equipment and insufficient staff levels — both potential failures of Southwest management — helped cause the meltdown.
More troubling is this: Southwest saw a similar crisis back in October 2021, canceling more than 2,000 flights over four days. That service failure ended up costing the airline $75 million. That time, Southwest blamed cancellations of bad weather in Florida, an issue with air traffic control and a lack of available staff to adjust.
Southwest — which for decades had based its reputation on being on-time, with solid customer serve — ended up doing worse than its competitors, who quickly returned to normal service.
Southwest needs to reassure flying customers it will deliver on its promises — taking people where they want to go safely and on time. The airline's recent performance means it is forfeiting the trust of the flying public. That's a loss beyond dollars and cents.