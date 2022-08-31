When Zozobra goes up in flames Friday night — as has happened for almost 100 years — so will the woes and worries of Santa Fe. That’s how it works.

This pagan ritual, complete with a towering marionette and tens of thousands of people filling the fields at Fort Marcy park to watch sky-high flames engulf him, leaves an impression. In fact, the popular Burning Man spectacle in the Nevada desert was based on Zozobra, which precedes it by some 60 years.

Invented by artist Will Shuster in 1924 to bring life to Fiesta celebrations he thought had become a tad staid, Zozobra remains one of our state’s most beloved traditions.

Popular in the Community