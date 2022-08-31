When Zozobra goes up in flames Friday night — as has happened for almost 100 years — so will the woes and worries of Santa Fe. That’s how it works.
This pagan ritual, complete with a towering marionette and tens of thousands of people filling the fields at Fort Marcy park to watch sky-high flames engulf him, leaves an impression. In fact, the popular Burning Man spectacle in the Nevada desert was based on Zozobra, which precedes it by some 60 years.
Invented by artist Will Shuster in 1924 to bring life to Fiesta celebrations he thought had become a tad staid, Zozobra remains one of our state’s most beloved traditions.
Perhaps that’s because so many people are involved, whether in creating the spectacle or enjoying it. For months leading up to the burn, dozens of volunteers work with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe to build the creature that will go up in flames. At 50 feet, Zozobra is one of the world’s tallest fully functioning marionettes.
The functions become essential to the evening. Zozobra does not just stand high above the field, passively awaiting his demise. This is a spirit that will not be quenched (until, of course, he is).
Zozobra’s head moves. His arms flail about. His eyes appear furious as he realizes that he’s not a guest, but the main course of the evening. A powerful voices booms out, and the crowd hears — almost feels — his pain.
In Zozobra — the name is based on a Spanish word for anxiety — the miseries of the past year are gathered in one place to be destroyed. That’s literally — people write their glooms and worries down on paper, contribute divorce papers, mortgage documents, even old wedding dresses, all of which is stuffed inside to be incinerated at the end of the night. It’s a communal cleansing, with the concerns of the crowd going up in smoke. (For event and ticket information, visit burnzozobra.com.)
For a moment, at least, we all feel better. All of us, that is, except Zozobra, Old Man Gloom.
The show has been taking place since Shuster’s first 6-foot creation was burned with few spectators and no set ceremony. From there, it grew — there’s a Fire Spirit who becomes Zozobra’s nemesis; children clothed as Glooms; musical interludes; and at the end, a spectacular fireworks show.
Coming in 2024 is the 100th anniversary of this singular tradition. To prepare, the Kiwanis Club has been counting down the decades, starting with the Roaring ’20s in 2014. This year, the show is going back to the ’90s, a decade of grunge, hip-hop and a growing love affair with coffee beverages.
How Zozobra flashes back is part of the fun in the lead-up to the main event. Yet Zozobra remains timeless. He sacrifices it all, every year, to relieve the burdens of his community — perennially fighting his destruction and continually surprised he has ended up engulfed in flames.