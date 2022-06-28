Everyone has an opinion about gun violence. Too often, facts and numbers are missing; there’s little actual data to help decipher the extent of gun violence and its impact.
That’s why a new study, published in the June issue of the American Journal of Medicine, can greatly inform the debate about what the United States should do to reduce gun deaths and injuries.
The report, co-authored by a professor of public health from New Mexico State University, focuses on the rate of gun deaths among children and teens over 10 years.
It’s hardly a reassuring report. The results show a “worsening epidemic of firearm mortality in youths.”
Across the United States, the researchers found a 30 percent increase in the rate of children and teens dying from gun violence. Those increases happened across 26 states, including New Mexico.
Firearm deaths rose 45 percent for New Mexico residents 19 and younger between 2010 and 2019. On the bright side, that’s not nearly as horrific as the 122 percent increase in South Carolina or the 109 percent spike in Arkansas.
The point of the study, said NMSU’s Jagdish Khubchandani, was to see whether gun violence was “really an adult thing” or whether it affected children, too.
The answer was clear.
Children are paying the price for America’s obsession with firearms.
Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported firearms had become the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.
Khubchandani’s study — done with his doctoral program adviser, James H. Price — breaks down which young people are suffering from gun violence by gender, ethnicity, cause and region.
A particularly troubling statistic: Youth suicides by firearm rose 63 percent across the country. That’s horrific, but we know what to do to reduce those numbers. All it takes is the will to act.
Bolstering mental health resources is an obvious step. Children need access to therapists and in-school counselors. That will take money, but improving the mental health of children is a necessary investment. Remember, the study stops at 2019. That’s before the coronavirus pandemic, which has damaged the mental health of children, according to almost all legitimate sources. Suicide numbers aren’t improving any time soon.
More immediate — and less costly — is the need to emphasize safe gun storage. All sides of the gun debate should be able to agree weapons should be safely stored.
Locking up guns in the home not only protects them from theft; locked (and not loaded) handguns and rifles can’t be used on impulse. Adults have the power to save lives by using gun safes, trigger locks and storing ammunition separately from weapons.
Child access prevention laws are tools state lawmakers can use to penalize adults who are careless. But even without laws, public safety campaigns — backed by gun sellers and gun owners — need to become commonplace. Changing behavior is what matters.
Khubchandani’s numbers showed in New Mexico, the rate rose from 5.17 child and teen gun deaths per 100,000 people 19 and under to 7.52 deaths per 100,000 people. In real numbers, we are talking about 30 deaths in 2010 and 40 in 2019, according to the study.
Each of those numbers represents a person, someone with friends and family. Someone who was loved and who loved.
Dying by gun — whether by suicide, homicide or accident — ends the promise of a life. That is true whether a child is shot at school with classmates, or whether a teenager ends it all on impulse with a hunting rifle. This country does not have to accept such needless tragedies.
Mass shootings shock, but as researcher Khubchandani pointed out, about 10 children are dying from gun violence daily. Congress passed and President Joe Biden has signed the first gun safety legislation in decades — and through that, some lives will be saved.
But more must be done, and that includes continuing to study the gun violence epidemic so facts, not emotion, inform solutions.