Every year, on the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” it is important to offer thanks for the service of so many men and women over the history of this nation.
For many years, the United States had no Veterans Day that officially paid tribute to the service of first the men — and then men and women — who wore our nation’s uniform.
Veterans Day as a commemoration began as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I — the war to end all wars that, of course, failed to do so.
By 1938, the tribute to veterans was a national holiday, endorsed by Congress.
Today as our service members remain at risk around the world — whether in Afghanistan or patrolling international waters or flying missions through unfriendly skies — we pay tribute to their sacrifice and service.
And it is not just in combat, with lives at risk, that our service members contribute to protecting the rights and freedoms of every American. Recent months have highlighted once more the importance of the military in defending not just our freedoms, but the institutions that form this nation.
Think of Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, who sacrificed his career by testifying about the July 2019 phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukranian president. That inappropriate call — Trump was seeking dirt on his probable opponent, Joe Biden — led to the president’s impeachment. As a result, Vindman was fired from his White House role as director of European Affairs and has retired. A Purple Heart recipient for injuries suffered in Iraq, Vindman is a patriot.
On Monday, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper by tweet, with the secretary finding out he had been dismissed just before Trump gave him the boot on Twitter. Esper, a former secretary of the Army, told the president troops should not be used on the streets of this nation against civilians. That was not what the president wanted to hear. Trump wanted backing to use the Insurrection Act to send troops “to dominate the streets.”
Esper, a West Point graduate and Gulf War veteran, did not agree.
Last summer, he said this: “I say this not only as secretary of defense, but also as a former soldier, and a former member of the National Guard: The option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”
Esper, too, is a patriot. He is not alone.
Young men and women of all backgrounds, all beliefs, all races and ethnicities, serve our nation every day — as volunteers. More often than not, politics are far from their minds because their jobs are simply too important for such distractions. And when we call on them in times of trouble, they serve us dutifully, and usually, brilliantly.
Their excellence has been a touchstone for nearly 250 years. It’s why we take this moment, one of great national tumult and uncertainty, to remember their work in places like Afghanistan, Korea, Africa, Europe — but also at bases from New Mexico to New York and beyond, for our servicemen and women also serve within our borders every day.
A grateful nation should honor their service on Veterans Day and every day. In this nation, every day is the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
