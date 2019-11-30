When it comes to the University of New Mexico’s bewitched and bedraggled football program, it’s never really about who occupies the head coach’s office.
Coaches come, coaches go. Some depart willingly or as soon as a better opportunity presents itself. Others exit under the loaded pistol of impending dismissal. But surely, eventually, they all turn in the keys to their courtesy car, sign a buyout agreement, cash a handsome check and find another place to work.
So as Bob Davie leaves Albuquerque, escorted off the premises by his 35-63 record — and worse, a stubborn unwillingness to accept that he was employed by blue-collar New Mexico and not blue blood Notre Dame — it’s beyond time for the UNM administration, Board of Regents and athletic department to engage in a serious conversation about what they want in a football program.
Not for the next five years. For the next 25 years.
This is the moment to create a long-term strategy and plan for football because, for the better part of the past half-century, UNM has limped along without one in a sport that — for good or ill — is absolutely central to the continued existence of its athletic department.
That’s not hyperbole. Football, far more than men’s basketball, is the whole financial ballgame in NCAA Division I athletics.
Ask yourself this question: Why doesn’t New Mexico have a men’s soccer program?
Answer: Because Lobo football doesn’t win enough or make enough money.
Why does New Mexico have Title IX compliance issues?
Answer: Because Lobo football doesn’t win enough or make enough money.
Why does University Stadium (capacity 39,224) look like an empty cow pasture in Santa Rosa on football Saturdays?
Answer: See above.
What to do?
Simple. In the next few weeks, UNM President Garnett Stokes and athletic director Eddie Nuñez must create a plan — one that outlines short- and long-term budget parameters, plus establish a realistic recruiting base, to name just a couple of central tenets — that has staying power beyond a sitting university president, athletic director and, yes, coach.
If Stokes and Nuñez can do that, and explain its pluses and minuses to taxpayers, legislators and fans, you might get some buy-in for the continued existence of football — something the Lobos have surely lost during the Davie years.
If nothing else, it is a starting point, and goodness knows, UNM has to start somewhere.
It’s not outlandish nor unrealistic to think such a thing can be done. It’s been accomplished at onetime football graveyards like Kansas State, where an administration was committed to build something worth keeping, then hired a coach who moved the program along despite the many constraints presented by Manhattan, Kan. The circumstances are different, but success also has found a place at Lobo scourge Boise State, which as recently as 22 years ago didn’t even play football in the game’s highest classification.
In truth, the Lobos’ lockstep in football isn’t a lot different from most other schools. A lot of universities bet all their chips on a new hire, making a five-year investment on a clipboard-toting cult of personality who, they hope, can win games, draw fans and create enough money to keep, say, men’s soccer or women’s swimming breathing.
But in an era when television money has widened the chasm between haves and have-nots, New Mexico’s ability to make up ground is more limited now than ever. As 2020 approaches, the stakes are at their highest.
That’s why, when Stokes and Nuñez introduce their new coach at the news conference, they need to outline not just their hopes for victory, but a point-by-point blueprint on how they expect future generations of Lobo coaches to build the program. That should include short- and long-range operational budget commitments, a hunt for capital improvements (the current iteration of University Stadium is, at best, inadequate) and most important, an explanation of what’s needed to be relevant in the mediocre Mountain West Conference.
Failure to do so means they’re willing to kick the can down the road just a little longer. And the truth is they don’t have the time, let alone support, to continue along that path.
Now is the time for Stokes, Nuñez and the university to get real. Tell us what you want from football and how you want to get there. Then tell us the cost and be willing to face the criticism.
Minus that, the hiring of another coach is just another losing investment on a cow pasture in Santa Rosa.
Seems the New Mexican has drunk the kool-aid on one of the most corrupt, exploitative, and unfair parts of higher education: Division I sports factories. These use so-called student athletes, otherwise known as unpaid labor without benefits or long term health care in the event of serious injury, to enrich coaches, please politicians, and meanwhile, drain financial coffers that could be better used to educate students, which, I thought, was the key purpose of a university. When a coach makes millions while professors leave or unionize due to low salaries and a lousy work environment, you know something is fatally wrong here.
The best thing UNM could do is downgrade all its sports programs to Div III and intramural, which are bona fide participatory sports programs rather than fig leafs for academic sports factories. Get out of Div. I. But we will never do that. Too much ego and politics involved. Education? Who cares?
It is obvious the esteemed editorial board, a graduate of Texas Tech, did not write this. But regardless, it presents a quite naive and unrealistic "hope" for something new and different at UNM football. The plan fact is that neither UNM, the state, the city, the alumni, nor anyone else is able to step up and pour the millions into this program to make it compete with the best schools of the Mountain West. All it takes is money, and NM taxpayers don't have it and will not steal from other higher priorities to get it, thank goodness. I am glad, for once, for the UNM centricity of this paper, so they left NMSU alone......
