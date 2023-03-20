The release earlier this month of Toucan Sam — a bald eagle that survived a near-fatal case of lead poisoning — is a heart-warming story of endurance.

Toucan Sam was found a year ago at Navajo Lake, so weakened by lead poisoning he could not fly. The lead content in his system was too high to measure. The machine used to assess lead in a system can quantify more than triple the amount of lead considered dangerous.

The eagle's survival is miraculous, say caregivers at the Santa Fe Raptor Center in El Rito, where Toucan Sam was treated. 