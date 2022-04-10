Viewing a political campaign as a job interview is one way of sorting out candidates. That’s what happened last week when five candidates for the GOP nomination for governor were grilled at an event hosted by the New Mexico Business Coalition.
The candidates had to answer the same questions, one at a time, and couldn’t revert to stump speeches or tired punchlines. Some 275 people attended.
Interviews are not a bad way to find out which Republican Party politician is best prepared to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is seeking her second term. She is unopposed on the Democratic side, so the big job interview — the one in which voters have the final say — won’t begin until after the June primary.
Now the focus is on which of the GOP candidates can survive the primary and win come November. Running for the GOP nomination are Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, state Rep. Rebecca Dow, right-to-life activist Ethel Maharg, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti and businessman Greg Zanetti.
Most observers think the race is between Dow and Ronchetti. As a well-known television presence, Ronchetti likely has the most name recognition, especially because he was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ben Ray Luján. Ronchetti lost but made a better-than-expected showing.
Dow, who lacks the statewide reach of someone who was on television daily, can point to bipartisan successes in the Legislature and her background as an entrepreneur, wife and mom.
While we like the rapid-fire style of questioning in last week’s event, the answers sometimes aren’t as important as what is being asked and who is doing the asking. A crowd of business people in Albuquerque have different worries than minimum wage workers or retirees or young people worried about paying student loans. All are voters.
There’s also this: Republicans have to think about how they will make the transition to the general election. Winning the base is one thing, but attracting moderate Republicans and Democrats whose attitudes are not hardened about Lujan Grisham’s first term is quite another job. That’s the task for the challengers and, to a great extent, the governor.
The sweet spot for a challenger will be presenting an alternative look at how they would have run the state in the past four years — how could the coronavirus pandemic have been handled with less disruption of the economy while, at the same time, not collapsing fragile, overwhelmed health care systems? How can the tax system be reformed or tax dollars spent more frugally? Just what should the government’s role be in a state with many needs and few private resources? All of these are topics worthy of debates — and questions.
Simply nattering on about freedom versus government might please the Republican base, but it won’t necessarily win independent voters or even restless Democrats.
And that’s the challenge of a primary — appealing to the people who show up in June without making statements that come back to haunt you come fall.
Here’s a bit of advice:
New Mexicans aren’t up in arms about whether critical race theory is being taught in public schools (it’s not). It’s a faux wedge issue dreamed up in an East Coast think tank. But they are eager to transition to renewable energy, even as most want lower gas prices. They don’t care much about supposed hot-button issues such as transgender young people receiving the medical care they need or, heaven forbid, who plays which sports.
There’s a balancing act the right candidate for governor should seek, whether a Democrat or Republican. New Mexicans have good sense, even if some candidates don’t. They should remember that as the job interviews continue.
