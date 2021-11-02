Santa Fe has spoken. There will be plenty of time to analyze why the vote went the way it did and what that means for healing divisions in our town. What we want to focus on the day after the election is how busy the mayor will be. Here, the start of a to-do list:
Hire a police chief
Begin the search for a new police chief for Santa Fe in a thoughtful, public way.
The next police chief needs to be a super-recruiter — the force is understaffed, and people want more officers to live in Santa Fe and be our neighbors and partners. The successor to Andrew Padilla must be an astute administrator, someone who can ensure the evidence room is run properly while also making certain there’s enough coverage for all shifts.
The next police chief should be an innovator, finding ways to deal with reckless driving at all hours of the day and night while making it easier for officers to solve serious crimes and put evildoers behind bars. Search far and wide with no preconceptions and find someone who is a crime-solver, an original thinker and a champion for community policing.
Unite the city
Next, the mayor must show the ballyhooed Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process is in fact running and moving to accomplish something. The city has awarded a contract to Artful Life of Albuquerque, and a project team is selected.
All of this has taken almost a year to accomplish. Surely, progress can happen faster. There will be no trust or faith in a process that is plodding and mostly invisible. Speed it up. Set goals — we think two solid ones are finding a replacement for the felled obelisk in the Plaza center and mapping a better way to tell the history of Santa Fe in public spaces. But set them and show results.
The opening event for the CHART process is 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Frenchy’s Field and the Santa Fe River. Finally.
Follow the money
For two years, the financial audit for the city of Santa Fe has been late — embarrassingly so this time. By year’s end, the audit for the 2021 is due. It cannot be late. Both the City Council and the mayor need to be on top of this process. Of course, if all goes well, the audit will be completed before the start of the new mayoral term. That must happen for the city’s fiscal health and to restore citizens’ trust in government. Excuses about lack of staffing and the impact of the pandemic are over. Get it done. Get it done right.
Open up city government
The city of Santa Fe has been careful about reducing the spread of COVID-19, with employees working remotely and transactions occurring online. Recreation centers have reduced hours — daytime only — meaning people with 9-to-5 jobs can’t use these facilities except on Saturdays — if the center is open. It’s past time to make a push to hire enough staff so the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and other recreation facilities can open more fully and people can work out in the early morning and evening. If staffing is still a problem, at least schedule hours that are convenient for all patrons — two days of noon to 9 p.m., or a few days opening at 5:30 a.m. Do something that shows rec centers are for everyone, not just people with free time during the day.
Now that most people are vaccinated, many city employees are returning to in-person work, just as private employees are doing all over town. Keep masks on for now and make sure air circulation is working, but when a resident needs to talk to a city employee, there should be someone on the other side of the desk or available by telephone.
Too often, that’s not the case. This, of course, depends on case numbers remaining manageable. In the meantime, share the plan for the full opening of city government and be ready to get back to at least a semblance of normal.
Those are just a few of the top priorities the mayor and council must tackle, enabling city government to solve the pressing problems that face our city and its residents.
The election is over. Now it’s time to move past disagreements and complete the hard work for Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.