Requiring homework to have purpose rather than serve as busy work is an innovative push from Santa Fe Public Schools, emphasizing the role useful homework can play in improving educational outcomes for students.
The key word, as it applies to the school district’s new policy, is “useful.”
For many years, maybe forever, too much homework was handed out without enough reflection about its real value. If students are saddled with piles of worksheets or projects, they’ve got plenty to do. The question is, are they learning anything, or learning enough?
That’s the crucible.
District administrators say they want take-home work to have meaning and, at the same time, have less impact on family time. Instead of a nightly battle over quantity, a more realistic homework policy will allow students and parents to focus on academic achievement — in other words, quality.
Smart homework gives students time for extra activities or a job — the kinds of opportunities that help young people connect to one another and their community. While students should put their studies first, it’s also true lessons learned from team sports or volunteering will last a lifetime. A well-rounded individual needs to be strong academically and be able to deal well with others.
This policy should advance that goal.
The revised homework policy has been percolating for a couple of years. In 2020, the Santa Fe Board of Education directed the superintendent to develop rules to ensure time spent on homework is balanced against extracurricular activities, as well as the need for students to develop healthy personal and family relationships.
Administrative rules were released this fall, and district officials are sharing the guidelines with principals to help teachers put them in practice.
Key to the new system: reducing homework time and emphasizing practice without students afraid of being penalized for making mistakes. The new policy also will set guidelines per grade level so a first grader doesn’t have the same amount of work to do at night as a middle school or high school student. That, too, is sensible.
Done right, homework can improve student achievement, a critical consideration in this, the era of learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new policy, and presumably practice, will provide opportunity for students to sharpen skills and become more accomplished without being saddled with hour upon hour of extra work that often is more onerous than revelatory.
With all students taking home electronic devices, some homework can be done online — and repeatedly — so each student can learn by finding out what they don’t know.
A directed look at homework may allow students to find out more about what they know — and what still puzzles them — about their coursework. Engaged properly at home, they can return to school to ask questions. Homework can be a place where students can find their weaknesses, and rather than being graded for what they don’t know, use repetition to master the subject.
Ensuring homework is age-appropriate and less intrusive on family time will not lower standards. Instead, the right homework at the right time will strengthen the ability of students to succeed.
Like any policy, success or failure will depend upon implementation in the classroom. Toward that end, it will be up to the district to make sure students, teachers and parents understand the new vision of what afternoons and evenings outside the classroom will look like. Here’s hoping it’s a challenging vista — one based on common sense.