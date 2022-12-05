Requiring homework to have purpose rather than serve as busy work is an innovative push from Santa Fe Public Schools, emphasizing the role useful homework can play in improving educational outcomes for students.

The key word, as it applies to the school district’s new policy, is “useful.”

For many years, maybe forever, too much homework was handed out without enough reflection about its real value. If students are saddled with piles of worksheets or projects, they’ve got plenty to do. The question is, are they learning anything, or learning enough?

