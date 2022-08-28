This is a big week for community engagement in Santa Fe.
On Tuesday, residents who signed up will participate in an evening conversation to find out more about the city’s initiatives to deal with growing problem of homeless people living on the streets.
Then, come Wednesday, the year-in-the-making final report from the Cultural, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth project will be delivered to the City Council.
The community conversation on how to help people without shelter is an outgrowth of initial efforts by the city to create safe open spaces for people living on the street. The encampment initially would have been built on the old College of Santa Fe property, the midtown campus the city is seeking to develop.
Neighbors vigorously opposed the proposal, which initially was being fast-tracked to get unauthorized campers out of arroyos when fire danger was high. That opposition, combined with heavy rains, made creating an open shelter less pressing — at least for now.
But given the increasing cost of rents, inflation and lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going to be necessary for Santa Fe and other cities around New Mexico to find a way to help more people who lack permanent shelter.
Part of the conversation, then, is not simply to hear from residents. It’s for city leaders to communicate their various strategies for dealing with homelessness.
The city set up an emergency shelter during the pandemic that remains open. It has helped purchase hotels that now serve as apartments. It has provided vouchers for motel stays and otherwise assisted people in getting off the streets. There are plans to do even more as part of a national effort called Built for Zero — designed to eliminate homelessness, rather than simply help people who are unhoused.
The meeting on this vital topic takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evening — it required pre-registering — and will offer participants a chance to take part in roundtable discussions, offer their own ideas and even eat dinner.
A presentation of the final report from the CHART project will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday during the City Council meeting. This will wrap up the first stage of what has been an extensive process to deal with the fallout from the toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza in October 2020.
For more than a year, people have discussed their feelings about the destruction of the monument. Many want it restored. Other conversations took place about how the city should mark its past not just in the center of town but throughout Santa Fe. The process was designed to bring people together and look for common ground.
The 138-page report can be read online at chartsantafe.com. It is a thorough discussion of the many issues surrounding the destruction of the monument.
The report strongly recommends citizen input, as well as consultation with local pueblos and other tribes before proceeding. There are a host of other recommendations, as well as a section on perceived racism in Santa Fe that is painful to read — but it reflects truthful feelings and experience and must be confronted to be overcome.
Whether the report will create consensus remains to be seen. But there are strong recommendations on ways Santa Fe can be unified.
From discussing the best approaches to helping people who lack shelter to planning how best to go forward to refresh the Plaza, it’s an important week — a moment to listen, respectfully share ideas and seek common ground.