Police officers know, every day as they leave for work, they might not come home.
It is part of the job, the ever-present realization that as they protect and serve, danger lurks. So much danger.
On Wednesday, Officer Robert Duran of the Santa Fe Police Department was at work, taking care of the people of Santa Fe.
It’s what he had done since joining the force in 2015 as a police cadet. A patrol officer, Duran also served in the department’s emergency response team.
What happened Wednesday was an emergency.
At 11:06 a.m., a call came in to dispatch to report a kidnapping at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments. A man with a knife had commandeered a vehicle. A woman was inside.
By 11:15 a.m., Santa Fe police officers had spotted the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive.
The officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the driver fled onto Interstate 25 instead, traveling north in southbound lanes at high speeds. Officers pursued, and at mile marker 286 in the northbound lane, tragedy occurred.
The crash involved four cars, including two Santa Fe police patrol units, the fleeing vehicle and a fourth vehicle.
Two people, as a result, lost their lives.
Duran, 43, leaves a wife and two teenage boys, friends, family and fellow officers who loved him. The second person to lose his life was 62-year-old Frank Lovato, a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M. The alleged kidnapping suspect remains at large, and the woman whose car was reportedly stolen was receiving treatment at a local hospital.
This is a tragedy for our city and for the loved ones of the two men who lost their lives in the collision.
The details of the chase are being investigated to see whether the department’s policy for pursuing suspects was followed. That’s required after every high-speed chase. It’s necessary. Such investigations and their conclusions are essential to do better, to ensure that no other officers die as they do their jobs and that no innocent people are caught up in situations not of their making.
High-speed pursuits are inherently dangerous, and officers must weigh potential harm to victims — in this case the woman held at knifepoint — while considering whether conditions on the ground are too dangerous for pursuit. Those judgments, though, are for another day.
Today is a day to pay tribute to Duran.
He woke up Wednesday and went to work. He expected to return home after, perhaps eat dinner with his family, watch a little TV and eventually fall asleep to wake up and do it all over again. Wednesday was a day like any other. Until it wasn’t. And that’s the shadow all officers face as they patrol the streets, make traffic stops, answer domestic violence calls and work to keep the darkness away from the community at large.
They know this: A day like any other can become the final day; the day that ends with a fallen comrade being escorted along the highway, fellow officers and emergency responders paying tribute.
Today, Duran and all the men and women who patrol our streets and protect our neighborhoods are in our prayers and in our hearts. We weep with them. We extend our condolences, too, to the family of Frank Lovato. He also did not realize when he left his home that he would never make it back.
To Officer Duran’s family, no words can encompass the enormous loss your family has suffered. No words. May his memory comfort you, and may he rest in peace.
