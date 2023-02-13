The cancellation of the New Mexico State University men’s basketball season is yet another reminder that oversight is crucial in big-time college sports.

That NMSU lacked critical leadership — from its coaches, athletic director and campus administrators — was obvious late last year.

That’s when Aggies basketball player Mike Peake shot a University of New Mexico student while in Albuquerque in November for a game against the archrival Lobos. The fatal shooting may have been self-defense, but Peake’s breaking curfew and willingness to carry a gun on a road trip were just the tip of the iceberg that is sinking the good ship NMSU.