Recent decisions that separate college athletics from actual colleges underscore how superfluous sports has become to the actual education of young minds or any affiliation with a school or place.
By choosing to move men’s and women’s sports outside of the state because of public health orders, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are putting games ahead of not just of health concerns but ahead of important connections with students, alumni and fans.
The UNM men’s and women’s basketball teams are moving to West Texas; the men’s football team has been practicing and playing “home” games in Nevada. Aggies men’s basketball will operate from Phoenix, while it appears the women’s team will be preparing for the season in Tucson, Ariz.
The message is clear: For the student-athlete, sports are supreme — more than education or the college degree. We don’t fault them for feeling that way; in most cases, an athletic scholarship is the reason they chose to attend a New Mexico school. It only makes sense they would want to play.
But the real issue here is money. To get a piece of the TV revenue pie — which, by the way, pays a hunk of the freight in athletic programs, and the salaries of administrators and coaches, to boot — UNM has to figure out a way to play, education or even safety be damned. This move to Texas, Arizona and Nevada is not cheap. The Aggies estimate that putting up the team at a Phoenix resort for five weeks will cost around $79,000. That includes testing three times a week, something many regular New Mexicans.
The Lobos’ decision to go to West Texas — specifically, Lubbock for the men and Canyon for the women — doesn’t yet have a price tag, but rest assured, it will be steep.
In announcing the decision to have the basketball teams skedaddle, one step ahead of New Mexico’s restrictive health orders, Nuñez at least was candid: By making sure the programs are operational, UNM will be able to keep important TV revenue flowing — perhaps as much as $3 million to $4 million. For a department that has had trouble balancing the books in a world without COVID-19, we remain skeptical how Lobos athletics will be in the black, even with enhanced TV money from the CBS and Fox networks.
Even worse, both Arizona and West Texas are hardly safe havens from the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Arizona announced 3,206 daily cases and another 53 deaths. Lubbock is recording some 450-plus new cases a day, and just a few weeks ago, it was among the worst places in the country for the coronavirus. Lubbock reported 606 new cases Thursday, and just a few weeks ago, was among the worst places in the country for COVID. The city of Lubbock reported Thursday it had zero hospital beds available, with 27 patients waiting for the 27 open beds. The medical system there is stretched paper-thin. It’s a refrain that’s becoming very familiar here.
Why would UNM and NMSU officials take student-athletes in their care to areas where the coronavirus is spreading? Or where medical resources could be scarce should a player be injured? And will players return and quarantine, as New Mexico is calling for when people come in from out of state? Is it a worthwhile use of resources to test players and staff three times a week? All are worthy questions, and all are drowned out by one thing: The games — the games — must be played. But to whose benefit?
We don’t know where college presidents or boards of regents are while athletic departments are making such decisions. But if sports programs are so divorced from the universities that provide fans, money and support, we have to wonder whether college athletics is moving to a new place — teams without real ties with universities.
The pandemic, as it has done in so many areas of life, is demonstrating priorities out of whack.
Division I athletics have long been divorced from academics and to say otherwise demonstrates supreme ignorance. I have no idea why my tax dollars are paying for semipro sports irrelevant to the academic mission of UNM and would like my legislators to explain it to me. If they can do so with a straight face.
