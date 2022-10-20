Through pandemic, fire and flood, Michelle Lujan Grisham has steered a firm course as governor, putting the welfare of the people of New Mexico first.

The governor has earned a second term.

She deserves reelection, though not so much for what she has accomplished — and it’s a considerable list, as you will see — but for what she can do in a second term buoyed by a fat state budget and a smart to-do list.

