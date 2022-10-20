Through pandemic, fire and flood, Michelle Lujan Grisham has steered a firm course as governor, putting the welfare of the people of New Mexico first.
The governor has earned a second term.
She deserves reelection, though not so much for what she has accomplished — and it’s a considerable list, as you will see — but for what she can do in a second term buoyed by a fat state budget and a smart to-do list.
Lujan Grisham understands budget surpluses can be invested — not just spent — to provide New Mexicans with the tools they need for long-term prosperity. In her first term, she stuck to her priorities, including shoring up the educational systems from preschool to college, investing in renewable energy and improving crumbling infrastructure.
Lujan Grisham gets the big picture — a New Mexico not merely of today but of 10 and 20 years from now. In her quest to look at the future, she has taken hits, some of them well-deserved. But a governor cannot just capture a moment, or even the moment. He or she must find a way to set a course that improves the state long term, even if those successes aren’t always readily apparent.
Take education. Where New Mexico is correctly criticized for a system that too long has shortchanged its students, Lujan Grisham understands both the need for immediate action and far-reaching investments. As governor, she encouraged the Legislature to increase teacher pay substantially so all students have a qualified, trained teacher. Higher salaries improve retention and attract new teachers.
She has expanded early childhood education so all children will arrive in kindergarten ready to succeed. Those efforts include supporting a constitutional amendment to provide stable funding for early childhood education — it’s on the ballot in November in part because of her hearty support. She continued investments in education with her first-in-the-nation free college tuition, expanding the pool of individuals who can return to school and become better equipped for success in life.
Toward that goal of a better life, she also has seen that climate disruption hurts New Mexicans — not in 10 or 20 years, but right now. Short-term, we all saw the fires that devastated the state, particularly in Northern New Mexico. Followed by floods, the impact to the region is immeasurable. The governor pushed the federal government to own responsibility for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and will be on top of efforts to assist communities affected. Some $2.5 billion in federal aid is coming to Northern New Mexico, a singular opportunity for renewal.
With the Energy Transition Act, Lujan Grisham passed legislation to move New Mexico beyond fossil fuels. While the state budget is booming because of increases in the price of oil and gas, those resources are finite. Unlike her drill-baby-drill critics, she understands the need to balance the state’s budgetary needs with the necessity of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. There can be no both sides on the issue of climate change. New Mexico must have a governor who understands the threat to the planet and will act accordingly. That includes expanding the infrastructure for electric vehicles, supporting growth of community solar and expanding wind, solar and other renewable energy technologies.
That’s also true of restoring and enlarging necessary infrastructure — which is more than water, roads and dams, although those need restoration as well. The governor has put together a plan to expand high-speed internet to all parts of our rural state. As we saw during the pandemic, lack of access to the internet affected people’s abilities to go to school, to work and to access necessary health care. In the next term, ensuring all residents of New Mexico can log in as needed is a top priority. Highways are being repaved and money is being spent in small community water systems across New Mexico, all essential and long-neglected expenditures.
The shortcoming of New Mexico’s internet system was just one underlying inequity revealed by the pandemic — a moment of crisis where the governor’s stalwart leadership saved lives. She never faltered, whether personally negotiating for badly needed personal protection equipment, rolling out vaccination clinics quickly and, yes, mandating shutdowns in the name of health.
Because of her actions, the New Mexico health care system — a fragile one — did not crumble. True, schools were closed for longer than any of us would have wanted. But that decision meant children do not have to live with the burden of infecting — and watching die — beloved family members. Their teachers, many in high-risk categories because of age or illness, were protected.
She kept her promise to legalize cannabis for recreational use, starting a new industry for New Mexico and creating jobs and tax revenue to diversify the economy. The industry, which began in April, is on track to bring in $125 million in 2022.
She delivered on a vow to repeal an antiquated law criminalizing abortion in New Mexico in advance of a potential Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. Despite opposition from some in her own party, the governor did not give up. The Legislature repealed the law, and as a result, New Mexico women are free to make their own decisions.
She has increased salaries for police officers. She also — the long view again — has delivered $35 million for a state-of-the-art crime lab and millions more in improving public safety facilities across the state. This is not a campaign of sound bites, but one presenting a solid record in governing and making strategic decisions to improve New Mexico.
In a second term, the governor, running on a ticket with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, must continue her work in education and fighting climate change. She says she will seek legislation to go after repeat criminals, combat the fentanyl epidemic and reduce property crimes, sending state resources to boost local communities. She will need to tackle homelessness, something she has promised to do using “tough love” but without demonizing the vulnerable.
In a second term, we encourage her to address New Mexico’s pernicious alcohol abuse problem — a malady that affects crime, domestic violence, disease and health. Raising taxes on alcohol purchases and directing those proceeds to treatment is another investment that will lay a better foundation for a healthy state. She must address and conquer at least some of the problems at the Children, Youth and Families Department, filling jobs and providing leadership for an agency that too often fails the people it is charged with protecting.
Serving as governor is a complex job, and it takes a leader who can juggle competing priorities, negotiate with friends and foes alike, understand the need to take the long view and who will make decisions with the interests of New Mexicans at heart. In her first term, Lujan Grisham demonstrated she has the vision, toughness and grit to get the job done.
For governor, The New Mexican endorses Michelle Lujan Grisham.