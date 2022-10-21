Teresa Leger Fernández began her service in the shadows of insurrection and pandemic, then ended it watching as the mountains around her hometown, Las Vegas, N.M., burned. In between, the new legislator was busy working on bills to help her constituents in the 3rd Congressional District.

Like politicians of old, she understands federal dollars can make the difference to small towns teetering on the edge of survival. Her biggest success was winning approval of $2.5 billion in reparations for people damaged by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — it became part of a continuing resolution to keep government operating and passed in September.

The importance is not just in the money Leger Fernández helped get approved. Her work means the assistance, designed to make people whole, is not being allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but through a different system. This should reduce red tape and make help available for people whose homes were built in the days before building codes and zoning.

Popular in the Community