Teresa Leger Fernández began her service in the shadows of insurrection and pandemic, then ended it watching as the mountains around her hometown, Las Vegas, N.M., burned. In between, the new legislator was busy working on bills to help her constituents in the 3rd Congressional District.
Like politicians of old, she understands federal dollars can make the difference to small towns teetering on the edge of survival. Her biggest success was winning approval of $2.5 billion in reparations for people damaged by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — it became part of a continuing resolution to keep government operating and passed in September.
The importance is not just in the money Leger Fernández helped get approved. Her work means the assistance, designed to make people whole, is not being allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but through a different system. This should reduce red tape and make help available for people whose homes were built in the days before building codes and zoning.
It’s this kind of ability to see a problem, develop solutions and put them into place that make Leger Fernández a significant value in Congress, and not just for Democrats.
Because of her decades of work as a lawyer for tribes and other groups in New Mexico, she went to the U.S. House of Representatives as a problem-solver. That means being able to work with an array of people to find solutions.
At a recent League of Women voters forum with her Republican opponent, Alexis Martinez Johnson, Leger Fernández was almost joyful as she discussed the intricacies of policy. She loves getting down in the weeds.
On the big issues that are troubling America, Leger Fernández supports reproductive rights for women, respecting privacy and women’s autonomy. She is a sensible vote on gun safety laws, understanding crime on the streets will not decrease without reducing guns. She has voted for legislation that will ensure free and fair elections continue.
Key for the 3rd District — recently redrawn to include large sections of southeast New Mexico — Leger Fernández grew up in a small town with family ties to ranching and farming. She understands firsthand how precarious life can be living on the land or trying to keep open a business in a small town where the population has dwindled. Leger Fernández has visited her new constituents and asked immediately: “What can I do to help?”
That’s the same attitude she takes across the district. She is deeply tied to Indian Country, which is a big chunk of her district. Leger Fernández chairs the subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, placing her in a position to affect legislation and policy.
Each race for Congress is decided one at a time — there are three seats being decided this November in New Mexico — but together, the decisions of voters across the nation set the course of government. In a midterm, it is common for the party in power to lose seats in the House. With such a slim Democratic majority, it is likely Republicans will take control of the chamber come January.
Even under Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, the 3rd District needs an able negotiator and policy whiz advocating for the people who depend on their retirement income and health benefits as they age. That’s true in Mora, in Roswell, in Hobbs, in Santa Fe. For Congress, The New Mexican endorses Teresa Leger Fernández.