Eliminating inaccurate placement tests to focus on helping students complete their degrees in a timely fashion is a good move by Santa Fe Community College.
Too many high school graduates are considered unready for the rigors of college work. That’s why schools such as SFCC tested them before they began their studies. The results are depressing, with some 79 percent of students enrolling at the college having to take some sort of remedial courses, whether to prepare for college algebra or first-year English courses.
Nationally, up to 65 percent of community college students take one remedial course within six years of initial enrollment.
Trouble is, the tests that send students to remedial courses aren’t always measuring students’ actual abilities. They also seem discriminatory, considering Black and Hispanic students plus those from low-income backgrounds disproportionately get placed into such courses. These Accuplacer tests were routinely used for math, English and reading, but served less as an objective measure and more as another roadblock to college success.
That’s because students who failed to make the requisite test score had to pay for remedial courses before starting on core college requirements, thus wasting time and money. Required catch-up classes meant it took longer for students to obtain their degrees; time many poorer students just don’t have.
Think of a student who needs only Algebra I to graduate but whose test score doesn’t meet the class requirement. Such a student might leave college without a degree. With the prerequisite requirement gone, the student can take the class and finish. Even with free college tuition, saving time means saving money.
Instead of such tests, SFCC President Becky Rowley says the school will look at high school grade-point averages, self-assessments and optional tests. The new system starts with the spring semester.
For people worried that eliminating tests lowers standards, there’s some reassurance. For one thing, the tests currently being used are not doing the job. Further, a growing body of research is demonstrating that requiring remedial programs — the traditional prerequisite model — is not succeeding. What works better is allowing students to take the courses they need with concurrent support.
Known as corequisite remediation, such an approach is now allowed or mandated in 24 states.
Support is key to helping students complete coursework on time. SFCC runs a tutoring center, with both online and in-person assistance, designed to keep students on track.
Some students may need encouragement to seek assistance, and that’s where classroom professors and guidance counselors can play a role. Students also might require extra time in the math lab or with a tutor — but such an investment of time certainly beats spending a semester in a class that won’t count toward a degree.
The reform puts SFCC among a growing number of colleges around the country focusing on removing barriers to education. That’s the right place to be.