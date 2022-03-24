Persevere — that’s what a young Ketanji Brown Jackson was told at Harvard University by a friendly passerby.
And so she did, finishing Harvard University, Harvard Law and going on to a stellar career as law clerk, public defender, district court and federal appeals court judge. This week, that determination was put to the test during hours of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing designed to introduce her to the nation and demonstrate her qualifications for a lifetime appointment. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
The nomination hearings for the Supreme Court mark a rite of passage in Washington, D.C., with future justices being grilled about their pasts, their written opinions and, in Brown Jackson’s case, her thoughts about what defines a woman or whether babies can be racist.
The hearing, unfortunately, became less about a judge’s theories on the U.S. Constitution and the role of the Supreme Court and more a showcase for what GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska correctly called “jackassery.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina seemed to hold the judge personally responsible for what he saw as insults to past GOP nominee and current Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Graham’s repeated badgering made it nearly impossible for the restrained and gracious Brown Jackson to complete a sentence.
The mud did not stick; it was outrage for the sake of outrage, designed to test how best to appeal to the Republican base in the coming midterm elections.
Demonstrate indignation at so-called lenient judges? Yes. Be furious over liberals and their tactics in past confirmation fights? Of course. Raise the “threats” of transgender people and critical race theory in upending our world? Done and done.
In the end, it hardly matters in terms of the final vote whether GOP senators tried to paint Brown Jackson as a friend of pedophiles and an activist judge — Democrats hold a slight majority in the Senate.
The votes are there to confirm Brown Jackson. But it would be a gift to Americans, restoring trust in the non-partisan nature of the Supreme Court, if at least some members of the GOP support this superlative judge. She is one of the most qualified nominees in recent years, and 58 percent of Americans support her confirmation, according to the Gallup Poll. Only Chief Justice John Roberts received similar popular support, say pollsters.
In the words of the American Bar Association, her credentials are “impeccable.” The group gave her an A+ rating for her qualifications, its highest possible rating. She already has been confirmed three times by the Senate. She currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Despite the attacks, only once did Brown Jackson show emotion, and that after a Democratic senator offered his support. New Jersey’s Cory Booker, the only Black member of the 22-person Judiciary Committee, told Brown Jackson to sit back and take a break from questioning. He rightly brought the focus back to the historic nature of this nomination. Booker praised her for the "grit and grace" she showed under pressure.
“I’m telling you right now. I’m not letting anyone in the Senate steal my joy,” he said, praising the nominee and the historic nature of this nomination. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”
A great American, yes. And come April after the full Senate votes, a superb associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.