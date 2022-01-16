Betty White, famed actor and animal activist, would have turned 100 today.
She died Dec. 31, a few weeks short of the milestone, but fans are still honoring her birthday. Naturally, they will be helping animals as their way of paying tribute to White; the entertainer was a noted dog lover and animal activist throughout her life.
Across the nation — including at the Santa Fe and Española animal shelters — animal lovers are seeking donations for their local shelter or rescue group. The project’s hashtag is the #bettywhitechallenge, and you’ll be seeing plenty of it all day. The goal amount is small — just send $5 to your local shelter or rescue group to honor White.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be waiving adoption fees for dogs older than five months for White’s birthday. Its adoption event will take place from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Española Humane has a personal link to White. Shelter veterinarian Dr. Gretchen Yost met White while attending veterinarian school at the University of Florida — White was on the board of the school, just one of her many projects over the years to help the animals she loved.
White’s example in using her fame — she was best known for roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls — to do good is one ordinary people can follow. Many people have an extra five bucks, and if you lack cash, there’s always direct action.
Take Kimberly Roman and Team Frijoles, a group dedicated to helping pet owners find lost animals. Roman has an even more focused mission: She works to make sure dogs living with people without a home have food, waterproof vests and sweaters so they can survive the winter. She drives out daily, looking for dogs who are shivering, knowing they are a comfort to their people who don’t have a dependable place to stay.
To date, with help from individuals and businesses, Roman has helped more than 25 dogs keep warm — and she’ll keep going until temperatures warm up. Next year, she told The New Mexican, she’ll start all over.
Betty White would be proud. And we’ll bet the actor, deprived of celebrating her 100th birthday, would have been pleased to see people all over the country helping animals in her name.
As she told TV Guide back in 2009, she grew up with dogs because of her parents: “I’ve loved animals since I was in the womb. I was the lucky little girl who had parents who went for a walk, and they’d come home with a dog or a cat. ‘He followed us home, Betty. Can we keep him?’ ”
That love continued throughout her life and storied career in entertainment. Happy birthday, Betty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.