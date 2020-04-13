Bernie Sanders is putting his country first.
Not only did the independent senator from Vermont decide last week to suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president of the United States.
He's not just stepping aside, Sanders is stepping up. And he's asking his fervent supporters to join him.
Speaking on a joint livestream with Biden on Monday, Sanders said, “We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president, and we need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that happens, Joe. It’s imperative that all of us work together.”
Never has it been clearer that Donald Trump should be a one-term president than during the unfolding of his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are dying, economies have been shattered and the pain is likely to increase — because federal response to the spread of the novel coronavirus was slow, fractured and inadequate. All of this has occurred on Trump’s watch.
Given Trump's push to try and reopen the country without enough factual data — testing and contact tracing must be expanded first — more destruction lies ahead. The nation is in dire need of competent, focused and experienced leadership. The November election is critical.
Having Sanders backing Biden now, not in a few months, matters. This was a generous and full-throated endorsement, the kind designed to persuade.
Of course, supporters of the iconoclastic Vermont senator are among the most loyal followers of any politician. They are not necessarily Democrats; they are passionate, independent-minded and dislike the established political ruling class.
No one represents the established Democrats more than Joe Biden, who served in the U.S. Senate for more than three terms before becoming a two-term vice president.
So fierce are Sanders supporters, it’s likely that a number of them will turn on their erstwhile hero. That’s how much disdain is felt for Biden, traditional Democrats and the status quo of politics in the United States.
Instead, we hope supporters listen to Sanders, who rightly called Trump the “most dangerous” president in modern history. The country is not safe under a second Trump term. As it is, the next eight months are going to be difficult enough because of the absence of steady federal leadership. A change cannot come soon enough.
For now, we thank Sanders. His ideas have infused the campaign, and the pandemic has underscored how right he is about the challenges the country faces. His policy leadership on expanding health care coverage for all, paying a higher minimum wage and reducing structural inequality changed the conversation during the primary and will impact the general election.
Now Sanders will help the charge to make Trump a one-term president. His effort to defeat Trump could be the biggest contribution that Bernie Sanders makes to his country — once more, putting the good of the many first.
