Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in New Mexico, and they will need our help.
Holloman Air Force Base in Southern New Mexico and Fort Bliss' Doña Ana County range are two locations where people will live until more permanent arrangements can be made.
Already, religious groups in the area are gathering supplies for the men, women and children who fled their war-torn country with few possessions. The groups are collecting clothing, personal hygiene supplies, children’s toys and other items — new or recently purchased, please — so refugees can be comfortable.
The Southern New Mexico Islamic Center in Las Cruces is one of the gathering places for donations, as is El Calvario United Methodist Church, also in Las Cruces.
Direct help will be needed where the refugees are, too.
Last week, Archbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe sent out a message that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is seeking in-person volunteers.
These volunteers would provide social services at the camps to support the well-being of children, women and men. They would serve a minimum of two weeks, starting immediately. Volunteers would offer activities for the children, sports, set up internet cafes and even give legal advice. So skilled people are being sought, in other words.
To volunteer, email William Canny at wcanny@usccb.org or telephone 410-340-2290.
There will be coordinated help from the state of New Mexico as well. The state Human Services Department is partnering with agencies that can provide basic needs like transportation, housing and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits (better known as food stamps). Money for the effort comes from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement; New Mexico received more than $1.2 million dollars last year and expects about the same amount this year, according to news reports.
The state contracts with a partner — in this case, Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains — to help connect refugees with needed services. As we have said before, the Lutheran organization already is seeking cash donations, as well as used laptops and smartphones. It's based in Albuquerque.
The group also is seeking volunteers, some of whom will serve as long as six months helping refugees adjust to their new lives. There a number of other ways to help, with more information available at www.lfsrm.org.
These efforts are in the early stages, designed to make the transition easier as the refugees settle in a new country. Long term, the Afghans in the United States will need help learning English, enrolling their children in school, finding medical care and most of all, locating housing and jobs.
These are our new neighbors, victims of the longest war in United States history. We owe them generous assistance and a warm welcome.
