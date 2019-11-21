The Pueblo of Acoma is getting its more-than-century-old sacred ceremonial shield back.
Instead of this pueblo property — stolen in the early 1970s — being sold at auction in Paris to a private collector, a concerted effort from pueblo officials, various federal agencies and the owner of record means that a sacred item is coming home.
One important person helping the shield return where it belongs is Jerold Collings, whose family possessed the Acoma Shield for several decades; he inherited it from his mother, evidently. When the New Mexico man learned that the shield was sacred to Acoma Pueblo, he worked with leaders at the pueblo to ensure their patrimony was returned.
Without the help of Collings, pueblo leaders said, the shield might have remained in legal limbo in France, where it had been up for sale.
Helping ensure the sacred item came home were federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney for New Mexico John Anderson and the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services. The FBI also assisted, and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation offered their support. This was a joint effort on the part of many.
For Acoma Gov. Brian Vallo, the wait for the shield has been a long one for the Acoma people, starting with the theft decades ago. But when it surfaced at the EVE Auction House in 2015, hope rose for its return. The U.S. government intervened on Acoma’s behalf, the first time such an action was filed to claim an item of cultural patrimony from any European auction house. The pueblo was able to show that the shield had been stolen from its caretaker in violation of federal law. A settlement was announced last summer.
The cooperative effort to repatriate this sacred shield shows what happens when different groups work together.
Such efforts could happen more often if Congress would pass the bipartisan Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act, a bill that would prohibit the exporting of sacred Native items. It also would increase penalties for stealing and illegally trafficking tribal cultural patrimony. Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and GOP U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have introduced the bill, with U.S. Sen. Tom Udall one of the co-sponsors. Such legislation would put additional resources behind tribes when they seek to have stolen or missing items returned.
As the people of Acoma wrote in a letter to the “People of France” in 2016, “These items are so important that no one individual can own, sell or transfer them.” The concept of individual property ownership, in other words, does not apply to sacred or cultural items that belong to a people, not a person. Now, the shield will be where it belongs, continuing to figure in ceremonial activities, a blessing for the Acoma people.
