Music and food are two of the finer things in life. And what better way to help raise money for that most basic of human needs — food — than a musical concert over Valentine’s weekend.
Food for Love is a virtual show, given today’s realities, with proceeds benefiting all five New Mexico food banks — including The Food Depot in Santa Fe.
It has an impressive description: “A star-studded virtual concert to end hunger in New Mexico.” On Feb. 13, that’s exactly what is planned.
The need is real, with the state’s food banks pressed to meet the needs of people whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Job losses, cuts in pay and other disruptions because of the virus’s impact on the economy have left many of our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.
Already a poor state, the recent economic distress has left more people needing assistance, with food banks struggling to keep up with demand. One in 3 children and 1 in 5 adults struggle with hunger — that’s how great the need is.
The concert, then, is designed to bring joy while bringing home the point that people need help. Every donation — 100 percent — will go to the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. And every dollar raised can be turned into four meals.
The concert will be streamed starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. (See foodforlove.org for details on how to watch.) It’s a grand line-up.
There will be New Mexico fan favorites, including Chevel Shepherd, Bill Hearne, Michael Hearne and Lara Manzanares, with a heaping helping of Texas musicians.
Santa Fe resident Terry Allen, artist and singer-songwriter, will be playing along with many of his Texas friends, especially the Lubbock musicians of his younger days. The concert features Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock and Lloyd Maines, who performs with Terri Hendrix. Lloyd’s famous daughter, Natalie, and her band, The Chicks, (formerly The Dixie Chicks) are signed up, too. So are such stars as David Byrne, Delbert McClinton, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Alejandro Escovedo and Ryan Bingham, who Santa Fe residents remember from his star turn in Crazy Heart, which was filmed here.
Byrne, who put together a playlist of pre-concert listening at davidbyrne.com, wrote this about this eclectic mix of musicians: “Now for some folks my connection to these musicians might seem a little odd — we don’t exactly make the same kind of music — but I sense there exists some mutual appreciation. It’s certainly there from my end.”
Byrne met Allen, who helped organize the concert, while making the movie, True Stories. That led to Allen introducing Byrne to the Flatlanders — Ely, Hancock and Gilmore. More connections were made, and as Byrne wrote, “Alejandro Escovedo was in a punk band The Nuns, and Joe Strummer of The Clash and Joe Ely were close friends. A lot of boundaries get crossed with this crowd. So my being part of this is maybe not as surprising as folks might think.”
Special guests include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Ali MacGraw, N. Scott Momaday, George R.R. Martin, Hampton Sides and Jo Harvey Allen. Through various matching grants offered — Avalon Trust Company, Thornburg Investment Management and Thornburg Foundation are participating — organizers think they can raise enough money to provide 840,000 meals for New Mexicans experiencing hunger.
That’s a lot of bang for a buck.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.