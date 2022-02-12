Working out the details of the state budget is the essential business of a short legislative session.
And 2022 is no different, despite the many “priority” pieces of legislation that aren’t about the budget — whether it’s getting tough on crime or creating a hydrogen hub in New Mexico. Neither of which, by the way, likely are happening, at least not as originally presented.
By Thursday, when the session ends, a spending plan for New Mexico will be in place one way or another. And inside the sprawling $8.47 billion budget — which boosts spending by 13.8 percent over last year — is an innovation that deserves more attention.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative has the potential to improve the food supply chain and support small farms and ranches, all while making healthy food available to more people.
New Mexico is a food insecure state — a polite term for the reality that many here go hungry. New Mexico’s adult and childhood hunger numbers rank among the highest in the country. Enhancing the quality and reliability of food will improve the lives of thousands of New Mexicans.
But alleviating hunger is only one part of this initiative, which also is an economic development and sustainability proposal. Instead of sending 95 percent of agricultural products out of state, the initiative could keep more crops in state, where they can be sold and consumed locally.
The governor’s 2023 fiscal year executive budget recommended a targeted investment of $24 million for the initiative. Various iterations of the budget did not include the full appropriation, but last week the Senate Finance Committee put all $24 million into the broader budget bill.
The House of Representatives has passed the budget; the full Senate is dealing with it, and any differences between the two versions of the spending bill will be worked out before it can be sent to the governor. That must happen before the session ends Thursday.
What we know now is the Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative is happening. Immediately, the legislation steps up efforts to relieve hunger among food-insecure New Mexicans.
The bill will provide dollars for meals for 3,025 homebound seniors, funding for the fruit and vegetable prescription program that pays for vouchers to buy local produce, money for summer and after-school nutrition support, allocations to help food-insecure college students and millions for New Mexico food banks.
Other hunger initiatives include dollars for Double Up Food Bucks, which provides dollar-for-dollar incentives for more than 46,000 participants to buy New Mexico-grown fruits and vegetables. These dollars, you will notice, help individuals spend money locally, thus supporting local growers.
But that’s not all the initiative will do. Investments are designed to build up New Mexico’s food system. There are allocations for the healthy soils program to improve the dirt in which our food is grown. Funding an internship program through the state Department of Agriculture will help grow the workforce. The Farm to Food Bank Program connects communities in need with local producers of fruits, vegetables, meat and nuts.
Then there are appropriations to provide low-interest loans for local farmers, food hubs and grocery stores, and a capital outlay request to invest in improving the food system. Funding priorities include cold storage, kitchen equipment and transportation.
The money will be spent across a number of state agencies. It’s broad-based because the initiative came through state workers, farmers, local food enthusiasts, tribal representatives, food policy experts and others working to develop this thoughtful plan. Some 250 New Mexicans took part, talking regularly for six months in a process that included a diversity of voices and outlooks.
It’s a testament to the planning process that the initiative has revolutionary potential when it comes to creating a sustainable regional agricultural system. Planning, discussion and, now, action. That’s how New Mexico can do big things.
