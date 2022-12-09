The International Folk Art Market and its supporters never have minded shaking things up.

Since its start in 2004, the market known for bringing the world to Santa Fe consciously has attempted to keep its offerings fresh, whether bringing in new artists or changing activities over market days. Perhaps because it’s the youngest of Santa Fe’s signature markets, there’s always been a large element of the unexpected.

In 2023, the idea of change as revitalizing factor will take on a whole other element. The market is leaving its longtime home on Museum Hill and will take place in the Santa Fe Railyard Park in July.

