The International Folk Art Market and its supporters never have minded shaking things up.
Since its start in 2004, the market known for bringing the world to Santa Fe consciously has attempted to keep its offerings fresh, whether bringing in new artists or changing activities over market days. Perhaps because it’s the youngest of Santa Fe’s signature markets, there’s always been a large element of the unexpected.
In 2023, the idea of change as revitalizing factor will take on a whole other element. The market is leaving its longtime home on Museum Hill and will take place in the Santa Fe Railyard Park in July.
Expect the same vibrant market, with more than 160 artists from 52 countries (39 will be here for the first time), just in a different location. A location, by the way, that long was supposed to become a place to gather, if not for heritage Plaza events like Indian and Spanish Markets or Fiesta, for other festivals and fairs.
Should the folk art market succeed in the new location, this could be the beginning of moving other events from the Plaza to the park, offering additional space for events and unburdening the beloved Plaza. Who knows? Perhaps the grass won’t be patchy by the end of the summer if a few Plaza events take place at Railyard Park.
For now, the International Folk Art Market is blazing a trail.
That’s hardly unusual for the market, conceived as a way to help artists around the world sustain their culture and traditions while, at the same time, offering another attraction to draw visitors to Santa Fe. This is an art event as economic development engine — both for the host city and the far corners of the world where the art is conceived.
In 2022, market attendees spent an estimated total $9.86 million, additionally generating more that $812,000 in gross receipts taxes. By itself, the market paid $246,211 in GRT, a news release about the move stated. The artists themselves, over the years of the market, have taken home tens of millions of dollars.
According to market organizers, a move to the Railyard offers possibilities, including attracting younger people. That’s an investment for the long term, since the 20- or 30-year-old who today buys a painting by a Cuban artist or a woven textile from Turkey can embark on a lifetime of collecting. Expanding the reach of the market seeds the future.
Many details remain to be worked out. Parking, after all, is always an issue. Will shuttles still carry people to market, with parking away from the park? That was a signature part of the folk art market on Museum Hill, with attendees parking and riding the bus. Already, market organizers have said they need to coordinate what they are doing with events already at the Railyard. The Saturday farmers market, for example, needs parking spaces, too. So do businesses in the area.
We want to hear how access to the park will be limited — unlike the Plaza markets, the folk art market always has sold tickets for admission. Organizers will have to funnel people through entrance points, while at the same time keeping things like play structures available for people to use — the park, after all, is public.
Those details can and will be worked out, and if nothing else, market backers have shown the ability over the years to adjust to circumstances. In 2023, they will be able to set up more easily — the market offices are along Cerrillos Road a few blocks from the park — and open for three days of art, culture and celebration. As has always been the case, the International Folk Art Market isn’t afraid of boldness. Here’s to 2023.