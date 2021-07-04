The wonders of the world will be on display in Santa Fe as the world’s largest folk art market returns.
The International Folk Art Market is back after a year off because of the pandemic, with a new approach for the still-uncomfortable times in which we live. It’s a leaner, more intimate market that fits our emerging post-pandemic world.
As market CEO Stuart Ashman said in The New Mexican’s folk art magazine published June 27, “It’s not going to be 21,000 people in 22 hours like it was before, but it’s going to be on two weekends with a quarter of the number of booths and a quarter of the number of people.”
The market, as it has been since the beginning, requires a ticket. Once, they were good for the day but now tickets will cover two hours, but people can buy different blocks of time if they want to stay longer. Events begin Wednesday, running through July 11; it all happens again July 14-18. Go to folkartmarket.org to buy tickets and get transportation information. You’ll likely be surprised to see how many slots at the market already are sold out.
All attending — shoppers, volunteers and artists — still are required to wear masks. No food is being sold, only water. Participating artists will take COVID-19 tests, too; one before they fly from their home countries and another the day they arrive. Booths are separated to encourage distance — a tent that once held 50 or so artists this year will only have 25 to 30 booths. The market also made changes to how guests will be transported, and it has eliminated cash payments.
Less is more, in other words, with the focus on keeping people safe while allowing market artists to share their traditions and sell their handmade arts and crafts.
For these artists, such sales are life-affirming. Money made at the market supports families, purchases necessities for villages or cooperatives or can pay for the education of children.
This market offers economic development for artists from across the world, not simply a chance for Americans to purchase jewelry or buy a new rug. It’s a place to exchange ideas and understanding, expanding our understanding of the world.
A few American artists will be at the market, continuing a tradition that started in 2019, showcasing global connections and sharing traditions.
So much connects us if only we take time to understand those ties.
All in all, this is a week to celebrate. The world is coming to Santa Fe, with the happenings on Museum Hill spread over two weekends to avoid packing too many people in one place while still allowing many artists to participate.
As we anticipate every summer, Milner Plaza on Museum Hill will be alive with the sounds of various languages being spoken, music playing and the sounds of people moving around. Welcome to Santa Fe, artists and buyers. The world is here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.