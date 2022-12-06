Yes, the state of New Mexico should get more employees back in a traditional office setting, rescinding its telework policy put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the right thing to do for the people of the state. Nevertheless, state officials have blundered in how they approached the change. At minimum, they appear heavy-handed. But they also could be doing long-term damage to their workforce, which — at least according to union officials — is tenuous. The letter that went out from the State Personnel Office last week notifying state employees the telework policy would be rescinded as of Jan. 1 apparently caught some employees and union leaders by surprise.

Such a change should never be a surprise.

