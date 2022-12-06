Yes, the state of New Mexico should get more employees back in a traditional office setting, rescinding its telework policy put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the right thing to do for the people of the state. Nevertheless, state officials have blundered in how they approached the change. At minimum, they appear heavy-handed. But they also could be doing long-term damage to their workforce, which — at least according to union officials — is tenuous. The letter that went out from the State Personnel Office last week notifying state employees the telework policy would be rescinded as of Jan. 1 apparently caught some employees and union leaders by surprise.
Such a change should never be a surprise.
There’s a lot to be said for consultation, particularly in employee matters, and the state failed to do so. Most state workers are union members, which means alterations in working conditions — at the very least — are best made in discussions with their collective bargaining agents. Union officials evidently got a heads up about 10 minutes before the news went out to all employees.
None of this is to say in-person workers aren’t necessary, especially when directly serving taxpayers. Offices that deal with the public — staffing the Motor Vehicle Division comes quickly to mind — need people who are available to customers, with regular and convenient operating hours. So, yes, begin the transition to bring workers back. But it doesn’t have to happen overnight.
“I think there’s a reasonable way and a thoughtful way to move more folks back into the workplace,” said Connie Derr, executive director of AFSCME Council 18, which represents more than 6,000 state government employees. “We know at some point there’s going to be the phase-in of return-to-office work, but it was just sent out and there was no notification ahead of time. We don’t think that it should be immediately implemented.”
The union wants to go the bargaining table, and as negotiations take place, the state should begin examining how it uses office space. A recent Legislative Finance Committee report found the state has overestimated how much space it needs to house employees at a cost of $18 million a year. That means taxpayers are spending money for empty offices. Unused rental space should be reduced, whether employees return to the office full time or part time.
The state, which is battling chronic staffing shortages, should remember that to many employees, working from home is an attractive alternative. From the keep-the-trains-running-on-time perspective, it’s a way to keep valuable employees. Allowing telework a few days a week, depending on the job, also means fewer cars on the roads and reduces greenhouse gases. All of which can lead to more satisfied employees.
We don’t believe workers will leave en masse — something some union leaders predict — if they can’t work from home. But there’s a lot to be said for keeping workers happy, especially at a time when experience matters so much.
State officials may be betting on support from the general public on this front. In private settings throughout New Mexico and in the nation, workers are being required to return to the office at least part of the time — largely because it’s important to customers and yes, productivity. There’s also this: A lot of public workers — schoolteachers and first responders leap to mind — can’t work from home in a post-COVID-19 era. The pushback on returning to the office may fall flat.
None of this is easy. The pandemic upended how Americans perform their jobs, with remote work becoming more widely available. The state of New Mexico is responsible to taxpayers and wants to ensure the services they pay for are being accomplished.
As a boss, the state also needs to keep employees satisfied, and continuing vacancy rates of 24 percent are making that difficult. The correct response is not to remove a popular practice overnight. Building a transition that brings remote workers back at least a few days a week, with commitment from all sides, gives the state an opportunity to serve the public and take care of a key resource. That shows respect for employees and the people who are footing the bills.