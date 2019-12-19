Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is expecting a top rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — and that’s reason for all of Santa Fe to celebrate.
This recognition means that St. Vincent is among 11.3 percent of hospitals across the country, in select company. The five-star rating won’t be announced officially until early next year, but hospital officials have started sharing the news.
It’s testament to the hard work of hospital employees, who have rededicated themselves to quality and service in recent years.
For patients, the ratings offer further proof that the region’s oldest hospital remains dedicated to their care and comfort.
The ratings come from the centers’ Hospital Compare program, which measures performance in seven groups — mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
Improvement in reducing readmissions was particularly key, with Christus St. Vincent lowering readmissions from 12 percent to about 8 percent. That's about half the national average.
Renovations at the hospital that transformed shared rooms to private rooms also have improved the quality of the patience experience, especially in reducing noise. For family members visiting loved ones, the privacy of rooms is much appreciated.
All of this, of course, remains a work in progress.
For CEO Lillian Montoya, continuing excellence remains a process to which all at St. Vincent must dedicate themselves. The key is improving communication and for bosses to listen to the employees who do the work.
Nurses huddle at shift changes to exchange information about patients on the floor. Administrators go over essential information daily, looking to anticipate needs or potential issues. There has been an emphasis on making it easier to navigate the hospital — which looks different today because of renovations and remodeling.
Among all hospital employees, there’s a common sense that they pull for the same team. That’s one factor behind improved employee engagement across 2013-2018, from the 19th percentile to the 89th percentile. Christus St. Vincent is a happy place to work these days, with employees committed, as Montoya puts it, to doing the hard work of doing heart work.
Ratings come and go, of course, with numerous national agencies measuring conditions at hospitals. Still, a five-star ranking deserves celebration. For community members, who never know when an illness or accident might land them in the hospital, the news couldn’t be more welcome.
