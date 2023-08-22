Donald Trump — alleged insurrectionist, businessman, reality TV star, ex-president and criminal defendant — knows how to grab and keep the spotlight.
Even in disgrace, indicted in four criminal cases from New York to Washington, D.C., to Florida and Georgia, the national news remains about him with even President Joe Biden unable to break through regularly.
Meanwhile, Trump continues his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and leads the field by a wide margin. Yet Wednesday, when candidates gather for the first GOP primary debate, Trump won’t be on the stage. Through boycotting, it’s likely he will gather more publicity than all the wanna-be presidents trailing far behind him.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
That leaves eight people onstage to debate the issues and position themselves to be the last candidate standing once — or if — Trump’s alleged crimes ever sideline him.
While day-after coverage, we would wager, will be about whatever Trump says in his prerecorded interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson, an actual debate about issues offers opportunity for voters. Coverage should focus on the moment and on what these candidates believe and how they perform. Unfortunately, not only is Trump doing an interview, his surrogates will be at the debate seeking airtime, and Friday is the deadline for Trump to turn himself in to the Fulton County jail in connection with the Georgia indictments.
That leaves precious airtime for candidates in a debate many people won’t even watch. Still, here is who will be taking part: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
To qualify, the Republican National Committee required candidates to accumulate some 40,000 donors and hit 1% on various national and state polls. It’s an opportunity for the candidates to meet voters — most of whom don’t know anything about them — and break through the pack.
For DeSantis, the debates are his best opportunity to recapture squandered momentum. Once seen as the likely alternative should a Trump candidacy implode, DeSantis has run a less than stellar campaign. A recent CBS News poll shows Trump with the support of around 62% of Republican primary voters compared to a measly 16% for DeSantis. He is not seen as a viable alternative — at least not yet. The other candidates are in the single digits.
Complicating the race is the fear most of the candidates have about upsetting base voters who still love Trump. That’s why attacks on Trump are few and far between. He’s too popular, but it’s difficult to present yourself as an alternative without making a strong case for why choosing Trump would doom the Republicans in 2024.
Christie has taken on the task of dissecting Trump’s lies and record, but he’s won few fans.
Debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are indicating they will press the candidates to state their views on Trump’s many legal problems — which means the time for ducking is over. Similarly, candidates should be held to account for their views on issues. Let the debate be informative — less about culture wars and soundbites and focused on conservative solutions for problems plaguing the nation and world.
Sadly, that hasn’t exactly been the Republican way in the past two elections.
Debates can help voters choose. If, of course, anyone is paying attention and media coverage focuses less on noise and more on substance. Here’s hoping.